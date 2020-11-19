City Park

, 4
City Park Two Mice Sitting On Bench Cityscape Autumn Watercolor Illustration Painting

For our prompt of “Cityscape” today, I thought about the views I love most while living in the city. In truth, though the tall buildings of a downtown skyline are rather impressive, I like them better as a backdrop. And sitting on a city park bench with only a view of the city in the distance is one of my favorite spots. So, I made a quick little doodle of a couple of mice in love enjoying a bit of park time together. I adore trees and nature fair more than metal and concrete, so I like the parks here best as they provide a lovely blend of both. Of course, as the leaves change color, which is also quite lovely, that means the winds will begin and soon really cold weather will be heading my way. That will mean more time indoors, but once all of the leaves fall, I do get a rather lovely view of the city from my house.

On our second floor, we have a little studio area which is now Philippe’s office and doubles as for a few moments as my bi-weekly podcast studio. Once all of the leaves fall, the trees that were once blocking our skyline view are bare and we get a wonderful view of the downtown buildings. At night, it’s really fabulous as we can see all of the lights. Though, we don’t spend much time there in the evening as it’s far more likely that we’ll end up in bed very early during the colder months. Indeed, I’ve been reading before bedtime lately and that always makes me a touch sleepy so I’ve been going to sleep way too early. This means that I then wake up way too early as well. I’ve mentioned that I’m not a morning person before since I require coffee to motivate me to get out of bed. So I’ve been just awake and dreaming up new ideas instead, which is also quite fun.

Tonight, we’re having a bit of chili and are going to watch something on television. It was a super busy day for me today so I’ve been rushed the whole way through. Finally being able to pause a bit and enjoy the night is a wonderful gift indeed. Though I’m a bit later in finishing everything up, I’m still always happy when I’ve managed to do so. And, our little dog Phineas has been going completely crazy this evening thinking that he should have a constant supply of treats. While this is not what he’s getting, I have to be impressed by the idea itself. I think a constant supply of treats would be a wonderful thing indeed. But, life never really works out that way in the end. Instead, there’s usually just a bunch of things to complete and lots of deadlines. So, it’s a real treasure to take a quick little break and imagine that more blissful day when we simply took a trip to a city park.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 City Park Two Mice Sitting On Bench Cityscape Autumn Watercolor Illustration Painting Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended3 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
4 Comments
  1. Karen Fortier 59 mins ago

    Wonderful Charlie! I’ve enjoyed scenes like this when we have traveled. Our downtown only has 4 story buildings as we have a population of about 22,000. Before so many people started working from home the daytime population would about double as people would come in from the outlying towns to work. We live on the outer edge of town which is nice.

    Reply
  2. Mary Roff 40 mins ago

    The best of both worlds, Charlie!

    Reply
  3. writerleenda 34 mins ago

    Charlie me too, sleeping at 8 pm and then waking between 2 and 4 am. And I found the other night while I was on the floor upon the yoga mat that I love the lights at night even though I detest big cities and tall buildings and endless rows of condos et al. I was born the Rocky Mountains. Concrete and steel just don’t cut it. Sounds like Phineas is convinced he starves. Hahha.

    Reply
  4. Sandra Strait 23 mins ago

    Life imitates art, and contrast is key in both. A constant supply of treats would soon get boring.. We should appreciate our times without more, because they are what makes a treat so wonderful. The longer without, the better the treat!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 61,587 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

November 2020 Doodlewash Drawing Painting Challenge
Wed 18

NOVEMBER 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Beautiful Things!

November 1 - November 30
Urban Sketchers Handbook Giveaway Nov 2020 Sharing Image
Wed 18

International Giveaway! Urban Sketchers Book

November 13 - November 22
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: