For our prompt of “Cityscape” today, I thought about the views I love most while living in the city. In truth, though the tall buildings of a downtown skyline are rather impressive, I like them better as a backdrop. And sitting on a city park bench with only a view of the city in the distance is one of my favorite spots. So, I made a quick little doodle of a couple of mice in love enjoying a bit of park time together. I adore trees and nature fair more than metal and concrete, so I like the parks here best as they provide a lovely blend of both. Of course, as the leaves change color, which is also quite lovely, that means the winds will begin and soon really cold weather will be heading my way. That will mean more time indoors, but once all of the leaves fall, I do get a rather lovely view of the city from my house.



On our second floor, we have a little studio area which is now Philippe’s office and doubles as for a few moments as my bi-weekly podcast studio. Once all of the leaves fall, the trees that were once blocking our skyline view are bare and we get a wonderful view of the downtown buildings. At night, it’s really fabulous as we can see all of the lights. Though, we don’t spend much time there in the evening as it’s far more likely that we’ll end up in bed very early during the colder months. Indeed, I’ve been reading before bedtime lately and that always makes me a touch sleepy so I’ve been going to sleep way too early. This means that I then wake up way too early as well. I’ve mentioned that I’m not a morning person before since I require coffee to motivate me to get out of bed. So I’ve been just awake and dreaming up new ideas instead, which is also quite fun.

Tonight, we’re having a bit of chili and are going to watch something on television. It was a super busy day for me today so I’ve been rushed the whole way through. Finally being able to pause a bit and enjoy the night is a wonderful gift indeed. Though I’m a bit later in finishing everything up, I’m still always happy when I’ve managed to do so. And, our little dog Phineas has been going completely crazy this evening thinking that he should have a constant supply of treats. While this is not what he’s getting, I have to be impressed by the idea itself. I think a constant supply of treats would be a wonderful thing indeed. But, life never really works out that way in the end. Instead, there’s usually just a bunch of things to complete and lots of deadlines. So, it’s a real treasure to take a quick little break and imagine that more blissful day when we simply took a trip to a city park.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

