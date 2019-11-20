For our prompt of “Mountains” today, I’ve sketched one with this mountain goat standing on it. As I was thinking about this prompt, the song “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from the musical The Sound of Music leapt into my head and frankly wouldn’t leave. It’s a bit of an earworm. And, has rather lovely lyrics. These include “Follow every rainbow, ‘Til you find your dream.” That’s pretty much the gist of it as it’s rather repetitive, but it’s basically several different ways to say DO! So I love it! I actually thought in my head that it also said to “Follow every moonbeam,” which would be rather nice as well, but that’s totally imagined. The word moonbeam appears in a different song about dealing with Maria, the difficult nun. Maria is creative and unusual and doesn’t follow all of the strict rules. The other nuns sing their dismay with the line “How do you solve a problem like Maria?” while revealing she’s actually quite charming. They fail to solve the mystery and simply end the song with “How do you hold a moonbeam in your hand?” I’m rather confident that all parents of super creative people can relate to this feeling at some point during the process of raising a child like that.

Yeah, that song is totally stuck in my head making it rather hard to type. But, I remember seeing the movie as a very little kid and being moved by the song. At that point in my life the song was about being really little and wishing I were bigger and could DO all of the things I saw my brother and sister doing. Though the mountain seemed high, I was determined to climb it. Later in life, the song became about leaving college and worried about starting my adult life. So, I climbed every mountain in my path. That part of my life began in fits and starts that came from following every rainbow I saw. And, I have no regrets. Though, sometimes I do wonder what my life might have been like if I’d committed to just doing one thing, I would never trade in the thrill of experiencing so many different things. So, today, I’m just a professional DO-er. I don’t have a specific talent that defines me. Am I a writer? I write, so sure. Am I a sketcher? Check. Am I an artist? This is the big questions that we all ask ourselves at some point isn’t it? And the answer depends largely on how we define what being an artist actually means.

In the simplest definition, an artist is someone who makes art. But then, we have to argue over what is and isn’t art. What I far prefer is the actual dictionary definition of artist and the one that Doodlewash was founded upon. The “official” definition simply states that an artist is “a person who produces paintings or drawings as a profession or hobby.” That last bit is crucial. Yep, just the act of making art makes you an artist! For my writer friends, who’ve not yet published a book, the definition of writer is “a person who has written a particular text.” So, yay! I’m a writer as well, along with most of my friends reading this. My goal from the start has been to remove all of the magic from these labels and bring them back to their core definitions. And that’s the very reason for our Doodlewash Manifesto. There’s nothing to discuss on this matter in my world. No worry over whether one is or isn’t an artist, a writer, or whatever you want to be. Instead, everything is incredibly simple. If you DO, you ARE! Once you embrace this unabashedly childlike philosophy all of the challenges get much easier. For my own part, I set out each and every day to conquer nothing at all. Instead, I just keep walking along the path, excited for everything new that comes my way, as I happily climb every mountain.

