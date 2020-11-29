For our prompt of “Scarf” today, I ended up with a couple of bunnies cuddling up to keep warm in the snow. I actually only wear scarves when it’s super cold outside, or simply because I rather like the look. It seemed like a fairly mild day when I was out with Philippe walking our dog Phineas this morning, but suddenly the wind came and it got incredibly cold. Philippe was wearing a hat, scarf and gloves, while I had wandered out with nothing but a coat. I then remembered that under the coat I was wearing something with a hood on the back. I own several things with a hood on the back, but never think to actually use that bit. This particular day, the hood came in quite handy. But then, I caught a glimpse of my reflection in a car window and realized why I don’t ever wear it as I looked like an overgrown child in need of a shave. But, I was warm and cozy at least for the remainder of the walk, which was a lovely thing indeed.



This afternoon, I’ve been determined to continue my long holiday weekend until the last possible moment before worrying over the normal week ahead. Philippe and I finally did manage to put the ornaments on the tree last night, which was super fun. Many of the ornaments that we used last year weren’t included as we made room for the new ornaments that we couldn’t resist buying. But, now everything is in place and it feels like the official start of the holiday season. Phineas was right in the middle of everything, but not being particularly helpful. He soon wandered off to lay on the couch and fell asleep. And then we all soon went to bed incredibly early to relax and read. As the temperatures keep dropping, life just gets a bit cozier indoors, so I adore this time of year and look forward to it every time it arrives. Though the holiday season does all seem to end too quickly!

Last night, I reminded Philippe that we’d failed to get our advent calendars filled with chocolate and that the countdown begins on Tuesday. He said there’s still time, which is technically true, but I wasn’t quite sure how that led us to an actual solution. We then moved on to other things, and I’ve only just now thought of it again and am wondering if I was supposed to be the one who somehow solved the problem. I’ve just checked and nothing will arrive in time, so I’m going to assume it wasn’t my problem to solve. We’ve got our Lego countdown sets ready to go, so it will still be a fabulous return to childhood. I think that’s what I love most about the holiday season. It’s not simply permission to act like a kid again, but practically required! If I didn’t completely regress to being a child and enjoying the magic of the season properly, it would just be several weeks of nothing but cold weather.

