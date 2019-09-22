For our prompt of “Coins” today, I opted for a single euro coin, as I think they’re rather lovely. Each time Philippe and I return from visiting family in France each year, we always end up with a handful of coins that we neglected to spend before leaving. These are placed in a tray and we always say we’ll take them back with us the next year, but then we always forget. So, we’ve amassed quite a collection by this point. Though, sure, it’s just a bit of currency, it also has so much sentimental value. It’s the currency I returned home with when I was coming back from France alone, having just visited Philippe. As it turns out, a single coin can hold so much more value than what’s printed on the front. This was years ago, now, but it still brings back those early memories. And, when we now thankfully always return from France together, we still leave family behind each time we go. So these coins have become a shiny little reminder of love. A small souvenir of beautiful moments past and the exquisite hope of precious moments to come.

Today was a rather rainy day here, and we spent part of it at the theatre watching Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Then, in our usual inexplicable fashion, we came home and watched the show The Masked Singer. This is a show were celebrities perform in costume while the audience and a panel of other celebrities try to guess who it is. Unlike the former, this show won’t win a Pulitzer Prize, but it’s super fun to watch and any show with music always gets our vote. And we were able to guess a couple of the stars so far, so it’s been a fun evening! For Philippe and I, music has always been a major part of our relationship. Even though, years ago, I was returning home from France alone with only a few euros in my pocket, I was listening to the playlist that Philippe had made for me. It was an eclectic mix of all types of music in both English and French. I still have it and listen to it occasionally today. Of course, the songs mean something quite different now, but they never fail to touch my heart. That’s the beautiful thing about music. It’s a thousand emotions bundled together and the ones that rise to the surface simply depend on the place and time.

There are so many things in life that money can’t buy. Even the things that money makes possible like a trip or vacation are only made truly special by the moments and the people we share them with. So, today, I feel quite lucky to have all of my memories and so excited for the ones I’ve yet to make. There’s no way to predict the future, but it’s a comfort to know that there are still lots of lovely little memories heading my way. I’m thrilled to have my little family at home and even more happy to know that I’ll be back with my extended family in the near future. When it comes to the things I truly value in life, there’s a very short list indeed. It doesn’t take much at all to be happy in this life if one has a positive outlook. I’ve always had this, and still feel that life will always deliver something beautiful no matter what setbacks might come my way. And so, today, you’ll often find me taking a moment to relive old memories. Whether it’s a glimpse of my childhood, or a more recent history, where I suddenly find myself happily collecting coins.

