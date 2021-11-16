Those Comfy, Cozy Moments

For our prompt of “Sweater” today, I made a little sketch of a fox wearing one while enjoying a cup of something warm. I was thinking of hot chocolate, coffee, and Irish coffee all at once, and couldn’t quite decide which sounded best in the moment. So, if we assume it’s the last one, then the whipped cream has already been devoured by this sly little fox. As the weather gets colder here, I’ve been digging into the back of my closet to find sweaters to wear. I have quite a collection, but last year I’d added some extra weight, and my favorite sweaters that Philippe and I purchased in Paris no longer fit properly. That’s been all fixed now heading into this season so I can happily “shop” from all my favorite sweaters again! It’s been like getting an early Christmas present! A bit like reconnecting with an old friend and getting a warm hug that’s so good that it makes you wonder how you’d ever lived without it. And, as we head into this holiday season, I’m excited to see close friends and family once more, and get lots of warm hugs!



In truth, I can’t believe how fast time is moving this year. It’s already going to be Thanksgiving next week and then I’ll be heading to visit family in Texas that very next week at the beginning of December! It’s not nearly as cold during the day where my mother lives, but the evenings are still quite chilly so I’ll have to pack a couple of sweaters. This trip will be a bit different in that we’ll be staying close to home and not venturing out in public much. But, in many ways, I’m rather looking forward to spending more time chatting, watching movies, and putting puzzles together. I just purchased a couple of puzzles for Philippe and I to put together during the holidays as well. We have quite a few days off of work coming so it’s always good to have an extra thing to do together. Our dog Phineas is aging and spends most days cuddled up on the couch, making the occasional grumpy sniff, while miraculously coming back to life whenever he hears the sound of food being prepared.

While I do love the prospect of fun little gifts ahead, this is the time of year where I really just feel so thankful for everything I already have. As silly as it seems, my little Paris sweater collection is something I cherish. Each one reminds me of the trips we used to take and the times we shared with our family there. Most are still in really good condition, but some are beginning to show signs of wear and tear. Honestly, I’m beginning to show signs of wear and tear as well as I get older. But, much like those sweaters, I like to think that I’m not just well-worn, but truly well-loved. And, as my heart warms with the sparkle of the season, I once again feel that same wonderful sense of anticipation I felt as a child. The evenings will get chillier and chillier and the light of day will become more scarce. But the glow of lights will transform any sense of gloom into a merry dance of pure nostalgic magic. I’ll don the sweater of choice for the day, and cuddle up with those I love most as we let time slow down just enough to fully experience the sheer wonder of those comfy, cozy moments.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in