Coming Home

For Day Seven of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Home,” I made a little sketch of a robin returning to its house. This is a European robin, unlike the ones where I live. I just really like their chubby little balled up bodies and think they’re rather cute characters. I’ve always loved sketching birds, but when I first started drawing and painting them, I found them terribly difficult. I would completely botch the proportions on the initial sketch and they would come out looking like strange little alien creatures. Thankfully, it got a bit easier to make something more bird-like with additional practice. As I sketched more and more birds, I started paying closer attention to the actual birds around me. I didn’t become a full-time birdwatcher, but I developed a much stronger fondness and was more attentive to spotting the various birds that I saw on my walks. That’s one of the lovely perks of a developing a sketching habit. Everything in the world becomes more beautiful and interesting!



This morning when I was still in bed, I could hear the sounds of a thunderstorm outside my window. It didn’t last long at all and soon the rain and thunder were replaced by a chorus of chirping birds. I always love that sound after the rain passes. It’s like a giant bird party to celebrate the return of the sun. Or, at least that’s what I like to imagine is happening. I was happy to hear it as the sound of thunder and rain are not huge motivators to get out of bed and start my day. I just want to curl up under the covers and stay there instead. It’s actually a lovely sound when you don’t have to actually go out into the storm. I don’t get much of an opportunity to rest during July, but it’s a very energizing and creative month indeed!

There’s a lot of adrenaline that happens during July as I try to keep up with everything and make these daily posts. I’m generally back on schedule, but if anything disrupts my routine at all it’s sometimes tough to keep up! Last night I had to make a last minute run to the pet store before they closed. Our puppy Elliott destroyed his bed and I had to get him a replacement. Philippe and I were turned away for just a few minutes it seemed while he dissected the bed and removed most of the cotton stuffing. It was actually rather stealth and masterful the way he did it, so I couldn’t figure out whether to be angry or impressed. But, in spite of those little surprises, the month is going along very smoothly indeed. Making a little doodle and ramble each day has been lovely, and always feels like coming home.

