For our prompt of “Cookie” today, I did a quick little sketch of some cookies with a cup of cappuccino. As a kid I always had my cookies with milk, but these days, I like a little coffee added to the mix. My coffee mugs like this one are all white, but I remember this color from mugs my grandmother used to own. Hers were actually just regular coffee mugs, but they were quick thick and sturdy. When I was young, I would have hot cocoa in them at first and later join my grandmother for coffee. It was just black coffee and nothing as fancy as a cappuccino. Indeed, it would be years before I discovered that coffee came in more interesting ways or even see a coffee bean, and not something already ground up in a can. With my coffee, I enjoy the plainest cookies I can find. I just like a little dash of sweet and taste of vanilla or sometimes lemon. One of our favorite restaurants serves these little cookies with coffee and though they are nothing terribly exotic, they are quite delicious!

Our friend pointed us to a recipe for “meltaway” cookies recently. She made a lemon version and it was amazing, so Philippe wanted to give it a try. We didn’t have any lemons, so he tried it with limes. It was good, but the lemon version was much better. I tried to sneak some lemons into our grocery order last week, but they were temporarily out of stock for some reason. I’m going to try again this week, as I’ve been craving those cookies ever since I last had them. Though, I have to admit that having a stack of cookies when you’re just two people is a dangerous equation. The stack will quickly dwindle as though it has magically disappearing on its own. In reality, of course, Philippe or I will simply sneak one each time we pass by, assuming we’re the only one clever enough to have thought of doing such a thing. In no time at all, there’s just one cookie left as eating the very last one would somehow be rude. I always tell Philippe that he can have it, since he made them after all.

We’ve been eating super healthy this summer and I think our calorie count has shrunk to half the size of our winter diet. This combined with all of the extra walks has meant we’ve both lost several pounds. In my mind, of course, I think this more than justifies having a plate of cookies to celebrate. This is simply how my mind works, and likely why I ended up with all of those extra pounds in the first place. But having little edible joys isn’t an option in life, it’s the only way to live it properly. I always make sure we’ve got some little treat to enjoy. It’s fun to have a little something extra. And truly, it doesn’t take much to make me feel like I’ve just had the most amazing experience. Sometimes, it can be as simple as taking a moment to enjoy some cookies and cappuccino.

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
  youjustneverknow504 2 hours ago

    I have two questions…one do you think using watercolor brush markers is cheating. I’m on the fence. Mostly because what I did I liked so much I figure it must be! And second how do I find the daily doodlewash if I want to join in?

  Stephen Booth 2 hours ago

    Fantastic Charlie😀

  Fatima Chamkha 2 hours ago

    Beautiful cup of cappucino and cookies!

  Mary Roff 2 hours ago

    Beautiful!!! I just got through telling my husband that right now finding joy wherever you can is important. and even something small (like an extra spoon full of ice cream) can be a smile maker. Which was what I was trying to justify….😍☺🙃

  Kellie 18 mins ago

    Love the pic! And cappuccinos 👌

