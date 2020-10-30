For our prompt of “Party” today, I thought about costume parties that would normally happen around this time of year for Halloween. Though humans are hiding out at home these days, we have a quick little doodle of two costumed dancing mice enjoying a lovely party. I’m sure there would be more guests at this scene, but I had no time to illustrate them. And, when one is dancing with someone they adore, the rest of the world seems to disappear anyway. I’ve never been much for dancing or costumes, so there wouldn’t be a party in my future even if times were different. I’m much happier just imaging mice having an elegant little Halloween ball, no doubt with some fabulous punch of some sort served in a walnut shell bowl. This would be next to huge stacks of cheese that reached up to the ceiling. As the mice are dancing the night away, I’m quite sure, if I listen closely enough, I would be able to hear the music play. It’s fun to imagine, at least.



Though there are no costumes in our house, our dog Phineas does have a Halloween sweater that he wore briefly so we could show it off for our friends. He doesn’t seem to mind sweaters as the added warmth is nice. And, after hobbling around a bit like he can’t walk properly at all, he hears us making happy little sounds of approval and start strutting instead. Though he often sort walks like he’s strutting. While we were out walking him recently, a woman commented that he had a very “Westminster” walk, referring to the famous dog show. He couldn’t have known what she meant, but I swear he started strutting a bit more as we walked away. Indeed, when we got back home, he looked as us as though he was waiting for a prize of some kind. Currently, however, he’s just curled up in a ball and snoring like an old man. I’ve no idea what kind of points that sort of skill gets a dog at Westminster.

Best of all, another week zoomed by, and it’s already time for pizza night so I’m typing as quickly as possible so I’m ready for those festivities. I’ve no idea why, but it feels like a bit of celebration each time. I think it’s certainly always wonderful to celebrate the end of the work week and the official start of the weekend. We’ve no special plans ahead, so that means we can do whatever we like all day long. I actually did laundry already so I can be perfectly lazy or take a bit of extra time to sketch. Probably, it will be a lovely mix of both, and a bit heavier on the lazy part. I think the weather is supposed to be a bit warmer than it’s been so perhaps a nice long walk with my strutting dog will happen as well. And though tomorrow is Halloween, we’ll all end up just being ourselves again this year, and leave it to the mice to have that lovely costume party.

