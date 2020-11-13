For our prompt of “Cozy” today, we have a tiny bunny cuddling up under a blanket of autumn leaves. As the weather gets cooler here, the quilts and blankets will soon come out, and if I’m lucky, maybe even a mug of hot chocolate. I still have quilts that my grandmother made and they’re my absolute favorite. She’s no longer with us, but each time I cuddle up in one of those quilts it still feels like she giving me a hug. And, now we’re once again heading into another weekend, so I’ll have a bit more time to relax and enjoy a fabulous bit of nothingness. Sometimes life seems to be spinning with deadlines, and just sitting still for a moment and thinking of nothing much at all is a wonderful break from things. Indeed, my mind is always spinning with a bit of something, but it’s often just happy little creatures. That’s quite a wonderful thing as well!



One of my favorite things to do in the cold weather is curl up under a blanket and read a book. I usually only have a bit of time on the weekends to do this during the day, but I’ll have longer holiday breaks coming soon so I’m making sure I have all of my books picked out in preparation. While I do mostly read books written for adults, there are a few kids books on the list that Little Charlie insisted on reading. I just love a good story, and if that story happens to come with pictures, then that’s even cooler. It’s surprising how often I’ll find a young adult book that I adore much more than the one that was written for older adults. And, it’s fun to jump back in time and remember what it was like to be a little kid or an awkward teenager once more. Though, I would have no desire to actually go through the act of being a teenager again.

And, of course, I’m thoroughly excited that it’s Friday and pizza night once more! I’ve truly no idea how these past few weeks have just flown by like this. It seems like it’s been just a couple of days, not a full week. But, any chance to have a little pizza and I’m not complaining. Pizza night normally means that Philippe doesn’t have to cook. But, the dog needed more food so Philippe is currently cooking for Phineas, as he’s one truly spoiled doggie indeed. The smell of the ground turkey, however, is making him lose his mind a bit as he stands at Philippe’s feel supervising his every move and sniffing with disapproval. Since it’s all just regular food, it actually smells wonderful and it’s making me a bit hungry as well. But, I’m a touch more patient when it comes to food, so I’ll just wait for our pizza to arrive. It’s a routine, to be sure, and nothing new and amazing, but nights like these are my favorite. Our own little family rituals that always provide the most beautiful and cozy moments.

