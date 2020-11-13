For our prompt of “Cozy” today, we have a tiny bunny cuddling up under a blanket of autumn leaves. As the weather gets cooler here, the quilts and blankets will soon come out, and if I’m lucky, maybe even a mug of hot chocolate. I still have quilts that my grandmother made and they’re my absolute favorite. She’s no longer with us, but each time I cuddle up in one of those quilts it still feels like she giving me a hug. And, now we’re once again heading into another weekend, so I’ll have a bit more time to relax and enjoy a fabulous bit of nothingness. Sometimes life seems to be spinning with deadlines, and just sitting still for a moment and thinking of nothing much at all is a wonderful break from things. Indeed, my mind is always spinning with a bit of something, but it’s often just happy little creatures. That’s quite a wonderful thing as well!
One of my favorite things to do in the cold weather is curl up under a blanket and read a book. I usually only have a bit of time on the weekends to do this during the day, but I’ll have longer holiday breaks coming soon so I’m making sure I have all of my books picked out in preparation. While I do mostly read books written for adults, there are a few kids books on the list that Little Charlie insisted on reading. I just love a good story, and if that story happens to come with pictures, then that’s even cooler. It’s surprising how often I’ll find a young adult book that I adore much more than the one that was written for older adults. And, it’s fun to jump back in time and remember what it was like to be a little kid or an awkward teenager once more. Though, I would have no desire to actually go through the act of being a teenager again.
And, of course, I’m thoroughly excited that it’s Friday and pizza night once more! I’ve truly no idea how these past few weeks have just flown by like this. It seems like it’s been just a couple of days, not a full week. But, any chance to have a little pizza and I’m not complaining. Pizza night normally means that Philippe doesn’t have to cook. But, the dog needed more food so Philippe is currently cooking for Phineas, as he’s one truly spoiled doggie indeed. The smell of the ground turkey, however, is making him lose his mind a bit as he stands at Philippe’s feel supervising his every move and sniffing with disapproval. Since it’s all just regular food, it actually smells wonderful and it’s making me a bit hungry as well. But, I’m a touch more patient when it comes to food, so I’ll just wait for our pizza to arrive. It’s a routine, to be sure, and nothing new and amazing, but nights like these are my favorite. Our own little family rituals that always provide the most beautiful and cozy moments.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Bezimida Orange, Quinacridone Red, Pthalo Blue, and Cobalt Turquoise. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
You betcha Charlie, food is always a treasured moment. Enjoy your dinner and your weekend. Are dogs allowed to have poultry???
Do you use masking fluid? So that you don’t go accidently into parts of your art you want clear for another colour. Hope you don’t mind me asking these questions.
Lovely watercolor, cute bunny. 😊
Adorable!! I just want to tickles those toes! Have a great weekend, Charlie!!
Do you get the same kind of pizza every time from the same place? Just curious.
When I was working, and exposed to books a lot, every once in a while I’d go into a reading slump wherein nothing appealed to me and I pretty much stopped reading. Not a good thing for a librarian! So I found the best way to fix the problem was to get a young adult book or two and dive into them. For some reason the simpler stories and generally shorter books, broke my reading dam.
Oh cozy creatures, quilts, food and coco! I should have been a bear, or a mouse or a something that gets to eat, and curl up with a warm den mate and sleep through the short days and cold nights☺ I suppose it’s been closer to the truth since March but I am also grateful to stay home withmy lived one, do art, walk around my end of town and be healthy. Yes, I am grateful for cozy.
Oh, how comfy a spot is this! Stay healthy and safe Charlie! We are staying very close to home. I’m glad we saw the grandkids last weekend as it will likely be some time before we do that again. Enjoy your weekend!
No wonder Phineas wakes you up in the morning to feed him: homemade doggie food! 😀 We used to give Monster his dog food, but we also gave him our scraps from our plates. He loved Mexican rice, pancakes, spaghetti, beans, and scrambled eggs. He ate like a king 👑 also.
When I was teaching 5th and 6th, the kids were reading the book entitled Holes. I kept seeing that book in their backpacks and finally asked the English teacher what it was about. She said there was a simple solution to that problem: read the book. What? Well, my curiosity got the better of me and I read it. It was wonderful. It reminded me of when I was that age and read so many books. I felt like I did when I was a young teen. You’re right, Charlie. Young adult books are way more fun to read than adult ones. And I would not want to be a teen again either. 💜
Super cute painting, Charlie. I like bunny 🐇 feet.
Lovely doodle, Charlie. I often have two books on the go, one for my breaks at work, and one at home.
Fantastic image. I love reading my favourite “ youth” books at lest once a year. I never can get enough of To Kill a Mocking Bird and gone With the Wind,