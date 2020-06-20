For our prompt of “Buttons” today, my mind went back in time to when I was a kid. My mother was quite crafty and I remember her sewing room was always filled with lots of wonderful things. From jars of various buttons to that little tomato pin cushion, I always found it all so fascinating. There were so many bolts of fabrics in various colors and patterns that adorned the shelves along the walls. She could consistently take the most unexpected things and put them together to produce something new and amazing. Though I did attempt sewing and other crafts as a kid, I could never quite produce the wondrous things that she would make. But, it gave me a lifelong love of making things from scratch that I still enjoy today via my little sketchbook. Though I might not be able to sew on a button properly, I can at least sketch them now. And this brought back so many lovely memories of a time that feels both long ago and like it was only yesterday.



As I grew up, my mother and I teamed up on many different projects. I would come up with an idea and she would make it appear. This worked really well while I was doing theatre as she helped create many of my costumes. And, of course, I could become whatever I wanted to be at Halloween as she masterfully transformed me into the latest popular character that caught my fancy that year. I don’t have any of those costumes today, although it would be fun to see them again. Nor do I have the denim shirt that she lovingly added parrots to via beautifully executed hand embroidery. Yeah, I always had a thing for birds. Not that those shirts would fit me now, of course, but I remember them quite vividly. It wasn’t the latest fashion or some label that the other kids were wearing those days. But, here’s something truly special about getting an item made by hand that makes every memory burn a bit brighter.

Now as an adult, I fully credit my mother for the creative journey that I set upon. Though I didn’t make things all of my career, I’ve always had a creative job directing others who make lovely things. I really can’t imagine a life where I wasn’t constantly in the presence of seeing new things appear. It’s why I adore my art journey and love seeing all of the things that our community creates. There are so many beautiful bits of arts and crafts that are created each and every day. It takes me back to when I was a kid. Those days where making something new didn’t seem like some unique moment, it just felt like living a lovely life. Indeed, I think that the act of making something can create a happier life for everyone. No matter what you love to make, just keep right on making it! And, I’m quite happy to have a mother who taught me how to live a creative life as I keep making those crafty memories.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

