For our Doodlewash prompt of “Pies,” combined with the Inktober prompt of “Pattern,” I ended up with a pie cooling in the window of a completely imagined place, up to an including the wonky perspective. There’s actually a crazy amount of various patterns on display here as I kept adding things to the scene as I went along. No doubt, adding a bit too much clutter, but I was just having a blast doodling with my pen and couldn’t stop! The real issue, of course, is that I’m totally craving pie now and I don’t actually have a pie to eat. Perhaps that’s why a cat longing for a slice ended up in my drawing. After this drawing, and seeing all of the delicious pies drawn and painted my the wonderful artists in our community, I’m now this cat. I couldn’t ask Philippe to make me a pie because it’s his birthday on Saturday, and we’ll be picking up his favorite cake instead. But this does not mean I’ll forget. I’ve made a mental note to literally beg for a pie next week. He makes a really fabulous apple pie this time of year that I’m so ready to sample again! Yes, one of my favorite bits of autumn is definitely the food!
Since I have sketched quite a few pies and pie slices, I decided to set this particular pie in a scene. When I was a kid, waiting for a pie to cool properly added to the experience. It was agonizing to know that there would be pie at dinner, but that I couldn’t have a little taste right away. Yet, somehow, it made it taste even better in the end.
I went a little nuts with ink on this one as, beyond the pie itself, I wasn’t quite sure what to add and just starting in adding things. What I’m loving about this month is that I’m doing the one thing I thought I could never do. I’m just glancing at several references and then making up my own sketch. When it’s time to color, I don’t use a reference at all and just color like I’m truly a kid again with a coloring book. As much as I always paint with my inner child, this month, he’s just taken over entirely. And I’m happy to hand over the pen and brush. My adult mind can truly be a bit of a bitch sometimes, stopping me from trying new things by whispering in my ear, “you can’t do that. you have no idea what you’re doing!” And, that voice has a certain logic. I mean to say, it’s actually correct. I don’t really know what I’m doing. But, what I DO know is that I’m having a heck of a lot of fun trying to DO whatever it is!
I’m also learning quite a lot by watching what others are doing as I go. I have the attention span of a flea, so I can only watch bits of tutorials. Mostly, I just watch what others make and observe the lines and choices. I’m humbled daily, watching the amazing artists that I follow. They seem like magicians to me. Am I more experienced and better than some artists? Yes, by this point, I am. But, am I a master? Absolutely not! I’ve stacks of sketchbooks ahead of me, and I’ve no idea if I’ll ever achieve mastery. The thing is, I don’t worry about it. My goal is simply to show up, and give proof to as many people as I can reach that one can sketch and, yes, also write, each and every day. Yet, not to discredit myself, I have become a master at one thing. The simple act of DOing! As it turns out, showing up to just try and practice is a feat in itself in our busy times. So, I feel quite proud that I’ve just made my 1,560th consecutive daily sketch and written post. And perhaps, also just a wee bit melancholy that it’s all still left me craving a slice of pie.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Benzimida Orange, Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Surely you could come with some excuse … er … I mean perfectly valid reason to take a pie to work? I lucked out. I went to have lunch with a couple of Mom’s friends at her Assisted Living place. Neither has family close, so I’m trying to visit at least once a month. As it happens, they had apple pie for dessert! Good thing, or I might have had to buy one!
Great post Charlie — I am so far from drawing a scene without a reference. What an achievement, 1,560 days! It is so fun seeing your ink sketches prior to painting, they are beautiful.
Wow Charlie! You aren’t helping me pie craving! You are truly embracing Inktober!
YEA!!!!!! cherry pie with vanilla caramel icecream… YEA….. Mmmmmmmmm! Can’t resist it.
Love the patterns and the cat… so homey.
*Sigh* As I told you before, I’m not one whose talents lie in stretching, drawing, painting. But, I too have been craving pie lately. My creative talents produced a lovely apple pie. Yours remarkably reminding me of my own.
https://alltheshoesiwear.wordpress.com/2019/10/10/longing-for-home-apple-pie/