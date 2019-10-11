For our Doodlewash prompt of “Pies,” combined with the Inktober prompt of “Pattern,” I ended up with a pie cooling in the window of a completely imagined place, up to an including the wonky perspective. There’s actually a crazy amount of various patterns on display here as I kept adding things to the scene as I went along. No doubt, adding a bit too much clutter, but I was just having a blast doodling with my pen and couldn’t stop! The real issue, of course, is that I’m totally craving pie now and I don’t actually have a pie to eat. Perhaps that’s why a cat longing for a slice ended up in my drawing. After this drawing, and seeing all of the delicious pies drawn and painted my the wonderful artists in our community, I’m now this cat. I couldn’t ask Philippe to make me a pie because it’s his birthday on Saturday, and we’ll be picking up his favorite cake instead. But this does not mean I’ll forget. I’ve made a mental note to literally beg for a pie next week. He makes a really fabulous apple pie this time of year that I’m so ready to sample again! Yes, one of my favorite bits of autumn is definitely the food!

Since I have sketched quite a few pies and pie slices, I decided to set this particular pie in a scene. When I was a kid, waiting for a pie to cool properly added to the experience. It was agonizing to know that there would be pie at dinner, but that I couldn’t have a little taste right away. Yet, somehow, it made it taste even better in the end.

I went a little nuts with ink on this one as, beyond the pie itself, I wasn’t quite sure what to add and just starting in adding things. What I’m loving about this month is that I’m doing the one thing I thought I could never do. I’m just glancing at several references and then making up my own sketch. When it’s time to color, I don’t use a reference at all and just color like I’m truly a kid again with a coloring book. As much as I always paint with my inner child, this month, he’s just taken over entirely. And I’m happy to hand over the pen and brush. My adult mind can truly be a bit of a bitch sometimes, stopping me from trying new things by whispering in my ear, “you can’t do that. you have no idea what you’re doing!” And, that voice has a certain logic. I mean to say, it’s actually correct. I don’t really know what I’m doing. But, what I DO know is that I’m having a heck of a lot of fun trying to DO whatever it is!

I’m also learning quite a lot by watching what others are doing as I go. I have the attention span of a flea, so I can only watch bits of tutorials. Mostly, I just watch what others make and observe the lines and choices. I’m humbled daily, watching the amazing artists that I follow. They seem like magicians to me. Am I more experienced and better than some artists? Yes, by this point, I am. But, am I a master? Absolutely not! I’ve stacks of sketchbooks ahead of me, and I’ve no idea if I’ll ever achieve mastery. The thing is, I don’t worry about it. My goal is simply to show up, and give proof to as many people as I can reach that one can sketch and, yes, also write, each and every day. Yet, not to discredit myself, I have become a master at one thing. The simple act of DOing! As it turns out, showing up to just try and practice is a feat in itself in our busy times. So, I feel quite proud that I’ve just made my 1,560th consecutive daily sketch and written post. And perhaps, also just a wee bit melancholy that it’s all still left me craving a slice of pie.

