For our prompt of “Tools” today, I immediately thought of art supplies, of course. Truly, they’re the only tools I know how to use outside of a hammer. And, I’m not allowed to use that very often for fear of causing bodily harm to myself and others. My grandfather once tried to teach me to use farm tools, but quickly gave up after realizing I just wasn’t inclined to such things. But, the moment I held a pencil and started doodling, I was in love. I’d found the tool I loved most. Later, I would use that same tool for writing and discovered I had a love of that as well. Quite a versatile tool indeed. And today, of course, I use pens and paint brushes as well. I actually don’t own an easel, but since I used a cat as my stand-in today, I figured I should add one. For some reason, I just think a cat would demand one. Though, I’m quite content just making little doodles like this one in my sketchbook each day.



I can’t quite tell if this little cat is admiring a finished painting or trying to decide what the heck to paint in the first place. Indeed, the latter is always the hardest part. Even with our lovely prompts, some days, I just have no clue what to make. Despite all of the tools we use in art, the most important ones will always be our own imagination and creativity. In that magical place, we can find big ideas or just clever tiny ones. It might just be a little dab of color, used in a slightly different way, or something completely unexpected and totally different. Again, that latter one is probably the rarest thing of all. It’s a very exceptional day when all of the stars align to create something truly noteworthy. But, that’s never been my goal. In my mind, it’s simply enough to show up each day and create something. I get such a rush from making something each and every day. For me, at least, it fixes everything that sort of didn’t happen as I expected. Any little setback in the rest of my life is immediately made better when I’ve made a little sketch.

Sometimes, the idea of art therapy is described in terms of helping someone through something singularly challenging or even horribly tragic. But, for me, art has always been therapy. It helps me get through the little kinks of the day, so they don’t add up to become something that makes me sad. And, since you know I’m ruled by my inner child you probably won’t be surprised about what I’m going to say next. Focusing on something fun to DO, is the best thing we can do for ourselves. Truly, I’ve never once been disappointed in life when I stop to actually enjoy it. This, like most wonderful things, is easier said than done. There’s so much that needs to get done and so little time to make it all happen. But, we can make anything we imagine happen when we take that moment to once again pick up and use our creative tools.

