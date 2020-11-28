For our prompt of “Teddy Bear” today, I made a little sketch of a dog cuddled up with one. I’ve loved teddy bears ever since I was a little kid and still have the very first teddy bear I ever owned. The bear sits on a shelf now, but when I was a child it never left my side. Indeed, I had lots of different stuffed animals back then, but teddy bears were still my favorite. That bear was my constant companion and my mom even made us matching pajamas to wear. My bear even had a crotched Christmas sweater as well. I adored that little bear and didn’t even realize at the time just how lucky I was to have a mother who was so crafty and clever. I no longer have the pajamas that I wore, but the little bear still has his pair, which always takes me back in time. I remember us both cuddled up together, sharing secrets now long forgotten and a special bond that brings back beautiful memories.



Even if I can’t remember everything Little Charlie experienced back then, I can still enjoy the holidays in much the same fashion. I’ve been streaming holiday specials this afternoon, while doing other things and sometimes watching them all of the way through. Or, at least mostly all the way through. Actually, as a kid, I was always doing something else while television was on as I didn’t quite have the attention span to give anything my full focus. Not much has really changed there. Many of the shows had music, which was really fun to have on in the background, even though the rhymes in one were so ridiculously awful that I cringed every time I heard the lyrics. Philippe and I were supposed to put ornaments on the tree last night, but got distracted by other things so tonight we’ll give it another go. It’s just been really relaxing and fun to do whatever comes to mind this long weekend.

I’ve spent time cuddled up with our dog Phineas on the couch, reading and playing games and that’s been just perfectly wonderful. Well, it’s just me doing those things as his only contribution is the added warm on my leg and the gentle and not so gentle snoring. But I adore the holidays as I rarely get the opportunity to enjoy moments like that for very long at all. There’s always something I need to be doing and no time at all to get it all done. But now, as time stands still a bit, with some extra time off work, I’ve managed to get caught up on most things and take the break that I didn’t even know I needed so much. And it strikes me that I don’t really need that much at all in order to be perfectly happy. Just being with Phineas and Philippe in our little home filled with our little collection of things is the most comfortable place in the world to me. Though there’s always lots of new things to experience, my favorite things will always be those creature comforts.

