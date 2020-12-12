For our prompt of “Elf” today, I ended up with a couple of mice and one of Santa’s boots. Actually the big man in red is sometimes referred to as an elf himself, but it’s more often other little helpers that come to mind. I would imagine that even the mice at the North Pole would have been recruited to help Santa with all of those gifts. It’s quite a big job and each little pair of tiny hands pitching in to help would, I’m sure, be much appreciated. When I was a kid, I certainly appreciated Santa, but I was sort of a fan boy when it came to his reindeer. They were the star of the show for me and the sound I carefully listened for on the roof each Christmas Eve. There were times when I thought I could actually hear that sleigh landing on my roof. That’s the joy of childhood. It’s easier to believe in things you can’t actually see, and it only takes a bit of imagination to experience something that feels just like magic.



Though I have to admit that I’m not very good at being an elf when it comes to gifts. I’ve simply shoved boxes into the closet as they arrive, and just realized that I should probably verify their contents. I think everything I got for Philippe has arrived, but I’ve haven’t actually checked to see if what arrived is what I requested. Since we only wrap things at the last minute in our house, I could be in for a bit of an early surprise is anything is amiss. These are not expensive gifts, however, since we instead enjoy quantity. We love to spend all of Christmas Eve unwrapping gifts each hour, so that means only one is of any real value. The rest are inexpensive toys or something perfectly ridiculous meant to make the other laugh. In that way, I guess Philippe and I are both rather good at being elves and spreading cheer, after all.

It’s been a very cloudy and gloomy sort of day today, but we had our Christmas lights on all day and that just makes them shine even brighter. I’m normally a bit of a slug on Saturday as I totally just relax my way into the weekend. But, I managed to be a bit more productive today and created the list of all of the illustrations that I’ll need for my new book. The amount of work ahead is a touch daunting, but I’m excited to get started! For now, I’ll just reveal that the main character is indeed a little mouse. Though I did manage to find just a few minutes to relax, my dog Phineas won that contest paws down again by spending the entire day curled up tightly in a ball and snoring. It’s rather cold outside, so he had not interest in going for a long walk today. So, in our house at least, as we continue to countdown the days until Santa actually arrives, Philippe and I were the only creatures stirring.

