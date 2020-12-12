For our prompt of “Elf” today, I ended up with a couple of mice and one of Santa’s boots. Actually the big man in red is sometimes referred to as an elf himself, but it’s more often other little helpers that come to mind. I would imagine that even the mice at the North Pole would have been recruited to help Santa with all of those gifts. It’s quite a big job and each little pair of tiny hands pitching in to help would, I’m sure, be much appreciated. When I was a kid, I certainly appreciated Santa, but I was sort of a fan boy when it came to his reindeer. They were the star of the show for me and the sound I carefully listened for on the roof each Christmas Eve. There were times when I thought I could actually hear that sleigh landing on my roof. That’s the joy of childhood. It’s easier to believe in things you can’t actually see, and it only takes a bit of imagination to experience something that feels just like magic.
Though I have to admit that I’m not very good at being an elf when it comes to gifts. I’ve simply shoved boxes into the closet as they arrive, and just realized that I should probably verify their contents. I think everything I got for Philippe has arrived, but I’ve haven’t actually checked to see if what arrived is what I requested. Since we only wrap things at the last minute in our house, I could be in for a bit of an early surprise is anything is amiss. These are not expensive gifts, however, since we instead enjoy quantity. We love to spend all of Christmas Eve unwrapping gifts each hour, so that means only one is of any real value. The rest are inexpensive toys or something perfectly ridiculous meant to make the other laugh. In that way, I guess Philippe and I are both rather good at being elves and spreading cheer, after all.
It’s been a very cloudy and gloomy sort of day today, but we had our Christmas lights on all day and that just makes them shine even brighter. I’m normally a bit of a slug on Saturday as I totally just relax my way into the weekend. But, I managed to be a bit more productive today and created the list of all of the illustrations that I’ll need for my new book. The amount of work ahead is a touch daunting, but I’m excited to get started! For now, I’ll just reveal that the main character is indeed a little mouse. Though I did manage to find just a few minutes to relax, my dog Phineas won that contest paws down again by spending the entire day curled up tightly in a ball and snoring. It’s rather cold outside, so he had not interest in going for a long walk today. So, in our house at least, as we continue to countdown the days until Santa actually arrives, Philippe and I were the only creatures stirring.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, and Terra Cotta. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
How adorable. I just watched a video of kids being gifted with a puppy – many burst into tears, some screamed, but nearly all knew how to gently hold their new family members. I can only hope that this year’s holidays bring real joy to all the children of the world – they all deserve it.
Adorable elves, Charlie! I think it’s true that Santa needs to have even the tiniest of hands to help with wrapping at this point. The big day is almost here!!
Good stuff Charlie. Happy to see you enjoy yourself!
Yeowzers! Freezing weather. Flip side, being nice and cozy inside. Phineas has the right idea. Reminds me of my Gordo. We had a beautifully sunny day today, but tomorrow will be cooler and drizzly. It sounds nice, but it wreaks havoc on your friend. The up down, up down is bad on me. Nothing like before, but still. I am still thankful that I am nowhere close to where I used to be and that is a good thing. 😀
Charlie, I love that idea of opening gifts every hour, leaving the best gift for last. I also prefer Christmas Eve, but I still celebrate big on Christmas day. I am so excited at the idea that next year, I will be in my own place and can go Clark Griswold CRAZY with the decorating. haha haha haha 😂 So much to look forward to! 💜
Has Philippe ever seen National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation? Chevy Chase is huge in France so maybe. It would be a great holiday movie to watch. I prefer the Muppets movie version of Charles Dickens story. haha haha haha I am a child at heart, too. 😁😁😁
Wonderful pair of elfs Charlie! Glad to here that you have your list of illustrations, just take them one at a time. You have been working towards this and it’s going to be fun!
It’s like the old woman who lived in a shoe, only mousier – and more festive!
Do verify those gifts. I remember getting a friend some perfume for her birthday once, and only realising on the day that the box said “For Him” in massive letters. I informed her there had been a bit of a mix up with the present and she pretty much guessed what I had done.
I don’t know where this day has gone, and I haven’t managed to accomplish much. But the sun was shining (despite the cold), there was a huge hawk in the backyard, and the wind was whipping up waves along the lake. Not a productive day, but a nice one.
Nice doodle, Charlie. We’re doing our tree and decorations today.
As I was reading this, it occurred to me that I don’t remember believing in Santa Clause. I’m sure I did, but my memory is blank. I do remember the excitement of the holiday, and going to grandma’s house. Plus the learning of my church “piece” that I had to memorize and stand up and say on Xmas Eve. We got a bag of candy, peanuts, and an orange after that program was done. I also have a very distinct memory of traveling to grandma’s at night, and falling asleep in the car. When we got there, I remember half waking up as dad picked me up all warm and sleepy and carried me through the cold into the warm house where I was passed off to Grandma to be carried upstairs and put into a warm bed. I can shut my eyes and feel that warm cold warm feeling even now.
Sweet