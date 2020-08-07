For our prompt of “Bridge” today, I wasn’t quite sure what to sketch at first. A favorite bridge didn’t immediately come to mind. Then, I thought about those little red Japanese bridges that cross koi ponds. I’ve always adored them, and indeed watching the fish below is mesmerizing. And, the idea of crossing a bridge usually means to accomplish something. Since I had no time at all to sketch today, we have a quick little doodle of a happy shiba inu displaying the joy I felt in managing to complete something! Friday is always the end of the work week and the beginning of the weekend, so I’m thrilled to cross into that as well. As many of you know who read my full posts, Fridays are pizza night in my house so my inner child pretty much does backflips. I’m not quite experienced enough to quickly sketch a dog doing a backflip, so I just opted for one leaping instead. Note to self to practice animals doing backflips next, as that certainly seems like the perfect way to usher in the weekend.



Back when I worked at a large corporation, people would often say, “we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.” This simply meant to not worry about whatever was brought up in that moment, but it was mostly used as a way to sidestep the fact that whoever said it didn’t have the slightest answer and didn’t want to consider it in that moment. For me, I like to start across any bridge I can and explore where it leads. I don’t mind that I don’t have all of the answers. Indeed, I don’t even know what will appear in my sketchbook each day. I just start across and see what I see along the way. I’ve been enjoying sketching even more lately since I’ve been trying to create more narrative illustrations. Whether it’s my mood board of references or just things that pop into my mind, I love the journey! I’ve never been less sure about how something will turn out than I am doing these latest sketches. But, it’s been so much fun to try!

And yep, I’m once again typing faster than is humanly possible in order to finish this post before the pizza arrives. Though that sounds like it might be stressful, it’s just a fun little challenge. I always manage to DO it each time and I’m always glad I showed up and created something. Our dog Phineas has already eaten his dinner so he’s just sitting and looking at me intently, as if willing me to give him a treat. He’ll have a few of those this evening, as will Philippe and I also. I’m not certain that we have dessert, but pizza comes with it’s own sort of decadence that makes dessert seem a bit like overkill. Which is precisely why I really want dessert now. I think there might be some whipped cream and strawberries in the fridge. That will be a wonderful finale to the evening. And now, I’ll be logging off for the night and ready to enjoy a little break, once again, crossing the bridge.

