For our prompt of “Dance” today, I thought about a couple of polar bears dancing the night away with a bit of aurora mood lighting. Yeah, that’s pretty much how my mind works. In truth, I also wanted to try another sky like this as it’s just really fun to DO! I never much liked slow dancing, though, especially when I was younger. I always found it a bit awkward. I would be a wallflower at school events where dancing was happening. Not that I really loved being out on the dance floor on my own either, trying to mimic the latest bumps and grinds, as that was even more awkward. Weirdly, I actually taught dance for a few years, but it was tap and jazz, where all of the moves were choreographed so you knew exactly where to put your foot next. Someone had already figured out how to move about without looking like an idiot. This made things much more fun and I felt more like I was a bit more graceful in those moments. Though, it’s been years since I last danced.
While I can still do a time step with the best of them, my dancing skills have pretty much atrophied over time. Looking back, I realize that my interest in learning to dance was because I was performing on stage. If one could act, sing, and dance they were considered a “triple threat.” Though I did learn to dance well, I was never terribly threatening on that front. Like most things that I was doing back then, just to prove that I could, I never really applied myself fully. I’d get bored and want to see if I could do something else as well, like set design and playwriting. While I ended up doing all of these things, I never truly excelled at any of them. One needs to focus on doing one thing over and over again in order to really achieve a high level of skill. But, trying so many different things was fun, and it’s only way to figure out one likes the most.
Now that I’m sketching and writing each day, I’ve certainly found something I like the most. But, I’m still searching for exactly how to apply these skills I’m learning each day. By that, I mean, I’m not entirely sure where I’m heading with all of this. I don’t have a grand plan where I’m certain of where the future will take me. I don’t think I’ve ever had one of those in my life. I just sort of live life and let it lead me where it likes. I’m certain this is a perfectly illogical approach, but it tends to work really well for me. Or, at least, I never find myself too far down a path that I don’t truly enjoy. That’s the worst thing I can imagine. Taking the time to excel at something when you heart isn’t really in it, isn’t a wonderful path to take. No, I think the best path is always the one that provides consistent joy. That thing that makes your heart sing so loudly you can almost hear the music, as you once again find yourself dancing the night away.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Viridian Green, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Dancing. Ugh! It was ruined for me during high school. Two weeks a year, gym became dancing class. I was clumsy, incredibly shy, and have absolutely no sense of rhythm. The classes were run like a competition, the gym teachers making them as much like a sport as possible, and yelling at you if you weren’t scoring the goals. I hated sports, too, so double whammy. They were always just before Christmas, and for years, afterward, I couldn’t hear ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ without cringing and getting sick to the stomach.
Polar bears, one of my most favorite animals and these two look marvelous!!! Dancing always seems like such a joyous activity. My maternal grandma used to sit at her piano pounding out a tune, jump up, grab one of us kids and dance us around her small living room; singing and laughing the whole time. Special memory.
Fascinante, Charlie, me gusto los osos bailando
Fantastic Charlie! What a marvelous scene to ponder and it makes me giggle.
Fascinating you doodle how you executed these those polar bears dancing the night away.when I was little a joined a group folk dancers it was fun !
Charlie, I LOVE polar bears. They are my favorite animal hands down. Okay, they would eat me and probably say, “Man, I just love Mexican food.” haha haha I think that’s funny. 😊 I know Pres. Teddy Roosevelt is responsible for the “Teddy Bear,” but why do we cute-sy ferocious animals? Weird, right? 😊 Anyway, both of my parents LOVE to dance . I mean, obsessed. My father passed long ago, but they met at a dance. Marisela…. not so much. Don’t get me wrong. I can dance and like to dance with the right music (don’t get me started on 80’s and salsa), but obsessed? No. I can’t even remember the last time that I danced. I can’t dance right now, but I think I need to change that when things (and I) get better. The Lord has promised me that I shall LEAP and DANCE again; full of health and healing to do so. I think I will take full advantage of it, Charlie. 😊 I think I need to live with no holds. We just need this virus to die so that we can live again. Paris, here I come.
BTW, so jealous that you have a sister. 😊 I always wanted a sister.
What I wouldn’t give to be able to dance! I have a photo of Joe and me dancing at our wedding. We look so happy. It’s one of my favorites. That old saying, dance as if no one is watching fits here. I think everyone feels self conscious. That means they aren’t paying attention to you, just to themselves. If you can paint, you can dance!
Another fantastic sky, Charlie! Is there a particular formula, or should I just begin with a wet/wet indigo sky? Reminds me of the sky with your sleeping kitty in bed, ready for dreams! I also appreciate (being a fellow Aries!) your honesty in your daily blogs. I, too, get bored very easily, especially when I’ve learned anything new, such as perfect counts on all closing register bags while I worked the front end at Target. I’ve always worked around currency, but not that closely or at least not viewed on 100 different cameras at the end of the night in the safe room. Yup. A month later it was “ho hum” time, and I looked around at how else I could earn extra money for my mortgage. While selling my artwork doesn’t bring in big bucks, or small bucks, I never tire of it. Isn’t that strange? But anyway, I always enjoy your daily letters, and learn something new just about every day, so thank you for that new daily nugget! (and I am, and always have been, an awful dancer, but used this to get on stage with the comedy of it, so I guess I was successful after all!).
BTW: my husband takes MY travel coffee mug from 2019 when he goes out each day! There’s that selfish part of me that feels if he doesn’t paint, he can’t use it, so I bought him a roll of 10 plastic cups from Starbucks 2 months ago. He STILL uses mine. I’d buy another, but he’d use that too under the auspices that the other was dirty. I’d get a 3rd, well, you see my point.
Congratulations on a rousing WWM! Well-done! 🙂
Fanna
I love all the colors you’ve used! The sky, water, ice, and reflections on the bears are just perfect.
Fun doodle, Charlie. You’ve nailed the sky. Slow dance is all I can do. I have no sense of rhythm in the dance floor.
Bonjour, vos nouveaux dessins se rapprochent de ceux pour les livres d’enfants, les contes – bien ! pour cet usage – mais moi adulte, je préfères ceux “d’avant” – car plus réels, plus travaillés – c’est tout à fait différent – bien que vous pourriez faire vos nouveaux dessins, avec le style d’avant non ? ce n’est pas une critique, j’aime les deux – mais la nouvelle version n’est pas aboutie, les visages des ours sont avec des sourires, c’est si loin de la réalité , j’ai du mal a m’y adapter..je préfère vraiment, un sujet unique et bien fini – ou alors tout çà va évoluer comme çà a été le cas depuis 2015 ou bien avant
Hello Charlie,
Those polar bears look very happy and in love under the aurora special effects sky! I really loved your post too (I loved yesterday’s post too – it resonated strongly with me). I’ve always been too shy to dance so never gave it a try. But school and college dances always were held on nights when the sky was especially starry so I was never bored. It was the best excuse to get out of the auditorium and spend a long time looking at the stars undisturbed. 🙂 You seem to have done a lot of work with theatre and a thought popped into my head. You’d probably write a great children’s play. That way you could have a blast painting the set designs too. 🙂 Just a thought… you never know when magic may happen!
Love,
Mugdha
What a beautiful sketch. Happy to see you continuing to try things. Life is too short to do things we don’t want to. There are too many things we “have” to do each day that are no fun….cooking is at the top of my list! I’ve noticed since I haven’t been working my creative spirit has been ignited. My job is crafting things I would normally not do. Earlier this year I was thinking I needed a change. Well, careful what you wish for!