For our prompt of “Dance” today, I thought about a couple of polar bears dancing the night away with a bit of aurora mood lighting. Yeah, that’s pretty much how my mind works. In truth, I also wanted to try another sky like this as it’s just really fun to DO! I never much liked slow dancing, though, especially when I was younger. I always found it a bit awkward. I would be a wallflower at school events where dancing was happening. Not that I really loved being out on the dance floor on my own either, trying to mimic the latest bumps and grinds, as that was even more awkward. Weirdly, I actually taught dance for a few years, but it was tap and jazz, where all of the moves were choreographed so you knew exactly where to put your foot next. Someone had already figured out how to move about without looking like an idiot. This made things much more fun and I felt more like I was a bit more graceful in those moments. Though, it’s been years since I last danced.

While I can still do a time step with the best of them, my dancing skills have pretty much atrophied over time. Looking back, I realize that my interest in learning to dance was because I was performing on stage. If one could act, sing, and dance they were considered a “triple threat.” Though I did learn to dance well, I was never terribly threatening on that front. Like most things that I was doing back then, just to prove that I could, I never really applied myself fully. I’d get bored and want to see if I could do something else as well, like set design and playwriting. While I ended up doing all of these things, I never truly excelled at any of them. One needs to focus on doing one thing over and over again in order to really achieve a high level of skill. But, trying so many different things was fun, and it’s only way to figure out one likes the most.

Now that I’m sketching and writing each day, I’ve certainly found something I like the most. But, I’m still searching for exactly how to apply these skills I’m learning each day. By that, I mean, I’m not entirely sure where I’m heading with all of this. I don’t have a grand plan where I’m certain of where the future will take me. I don’t think I’ve ever had one of those in my life. I just sort of live life and let it lead me where it likes. I’m certain this is a perfectly illogical approach, but it tends to work really well for me. Or, at least, I never find myself too far down a path that I don’t truly enjoy. That’s the worst thing I can imagine. Taking the time to excel at something when you heart isn’t really in it, isn’t a wonderful path to take. No, I think the best path is always the one that provides consistent joy. That thing that makes your heart sing so loudly you can almost hear the music, as you once again find yourself dancing the night away.

