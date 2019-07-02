The first of July marks the first day of the official annual celebration of watercolor! July is World Watercolor Month and I hope everyone who loves watercolor will join me and artists around the globe as we celebrate this fabulous medium. The prompts are totally optional, but I often like to use them. I’m not yet sure if I’ll be using them all month long or not (Artist Ambassador Denise Soden provided fun animals prompts I might try at some point!). All you really need to do to participate is simply add #WorldWatercolorMonth when you post ANY art that features watercolors or gouache and have fun! To be clear, it doesn’t have to be only watercolor as the medium, but it should play a featured role in the art. I love my fountain pens, for example, so they’ll be accompanying me all month long as usual! The first official prompt is “Primary Palette,” so this is a quick little watercolor sketch of my favorite palette along with my crumpled, well-loved tubes of watercolor paint and brush. It’s painted in just the the three primary colors shown here, Cobalt Blue, Quinacridone Red, and Aureolin (Yellow). I’m always one of the last ones to show up to this celebration, given my location and the time that I normally post, so my friends in Australia have already moved on to the next day. Yay! Happy World Watercolor Month to all!

I actually took the day off work today so I could catch up on things and be available as the month kicks off. I prepared a special Sketching Stuff podcast that launches in the morning and kicked off a couple of new awesome international giveaways. Then, well, I got beautifully lost and inspired by all of the watercolors popping up in the World Watercolor Month Gallery. It’s so incredible to see all of the beautiful work that’s appearing! (Facebook doesn’t let me pull in hashtags, so for that network, head over to our Facebook World Watercolor Group!). As many of you know, this particular month and challenge is unique is that it’s a non-profit event to raise awareness for arts education. And, better yet, raise money for underprivileged kids who need art supplies via my charitable partner, The Dreaming Zebra Foundation. A HUGE thanks to everyone who’s purchased something from the World Watercolor Month Shop, as 100% of proceeds goes to Dreaming Zebra. I really wanted this month to be something special and make a real difference in the world, so thank you so much for helping me make that dream come true!

For those of you who show up for the usual daily Charlie rambles, don’t worry, they’ll be back in the next post. It’s quite a thing to launch an international event like this and so many things bear repeating. And, in truth, I’m always just a bit stunned into silence when this month begins. I still remember the very moment back in July of 2015 when I very first picked up a brush to paint with watercolor. And, I vividly remember July of 2016 when we all first celebrated World Watercolor Month. It was truly amazing and it gets more and more amazing each and every year. And, after all, I’m just your host. It’s all of you that make the month so incredible. I’ve managed to paint with watercolor each and every day from the moment I first began, so if anyone is worried whether or not they can make it through the entire month, don’t be concerned. It’s SO much easier than you think! For my part, I just focus on the fun! It’s fun to color things! Yeah, I’m a total kid at heart, but I think that kid has a lot of good ideas. And I’m ready and excited to see what he comes up with as he boldly takes out his paints and begins happily splashing around with the lovely colors in his primary palette.

