Dazzling Hope

For our final November prompt of “Decorations,” I ended up with a little mouse marveling at shiny holiday ornaments. As we head into the month of December, I do hope you’ll join us for our “Happy Holidays” art challenge as well! If you’ve followed along with my posts over the years, then you probably already know that I adore this time of year the most. I turn into a kid again and start counting down the days to Christmas while decking out my home in sparkling lights and lots of decorations. No matter what’s happening in the world outside, that glitter of light continues to fill me with happiness while shining a beacon of hope for the future. It’s nearly impossible to gaze at twinkling lights without experiencing a glow in my heart. I’m transported back in time, reliving memories of hot chocolate, candy canes, and teddy bears. Though there were cool gifts I remember receiving, the experiences of being with my family are what I cherish most. Being in a room full of sparkling lights while the fireplace crackles, providing extra percussion to the music playing on that record player in the corner. And, time stopping for just a moment to remind me that life is essentially good and beautiful.
Philippe and I finished putting up all of our decorations for the season and have been immensely enjoying the magical new environment we’ve created. Even our aging and often cranky dog Phineas has grown a touch more mellow and seems to be enjoying the season as well. So, the three of us can now cuddle up to enjoy the quiet beauty, like we’re being transported inside a snow globe. While there are some new additions to our decorations each year, I still love the cherished items that we purchased together more than a decade ago. A set of four white ceramic votive holders spell out the word “Noël” as an Eiffel tower ornament hangs gleaming on the tree next to a rather ridiculous facsimile of a U.S. Passport covered in glitter. A warm reminder that though our journey together as a couple hasn’t always seemed probable, love can indeed make the most incredible things possible. Inside this glow, each little light becomes a symbol of new possibilities, like a sky full of stars just waiting for that next wish.
This is why I love the holiday season. In just a couple of days, I’ll be reunited with my family and will get to enjoy holiday traditions that I haven’t experienced in a couple of years. While much of life is nothing like it was in the past, there are still things that never change. These are the things that fill me with faith that even during stressful times, there is always light to be found. As the clock ticks down another year, I would like to take a moment to wish you joy and happiness this season. No matter what traditions you follow, one thing is always certain. This is the time of year to celebrate love and family. There is much we can’t control in our ever-spinning world, but even through the most chaotic times those two things will always prevail. So, as the candles are lit and light fills the room, I hope you’ll always hold that joy in your heart. Anything is possible when you let in that ray of light that seems so small at first, but soon blazes into an incredibly wondrous and brilliant feeling of dazzling hope.
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie you are a poet at heart, those beautiful words — I feel your love and happy wonder. I know the three of you will have an incredible Christmas. Enjoy and give thanks!
Done with my editing I mean decorating after six days changing things around on the poor little tree. I got it though. Except that today I had to fix a branch gap.
Who knows what tomorrow brings….
Feliz Navidad, Linda! Decorating your tree sounds wonderful! 🎄⛄🎄⛄
Beautiful reminder of what makes the holiday so special and that little mouse looks like he has mischief on his mind. Sweet!!!
Have a wonderful visit with your family!!!
Hola, Charlie! Such beautiful words. It’s the simplicity of life like a cozy evening at home or a hug from someone missed or watching Christmas lights that truly is most valuable. Not a new car or giant house or being a social media giant and so on. It boils down to where you belong, who you belong to, and being content with your life. Not how much you own or worse, what owns you. Aaaahhh, I just got choked up. I’m going to speak my truth. I have been struggling lately. I don’t dread December, but it has caused me to wince in pain when I think about it. It’s been a sharp stab to my heart. Okay, now I’m crying. You see, I had hoped that I would be in a much better place than where I am and have been for 8 and a half years: physically broken, in pain, living in the debris that is left of my life. Last year, I looked up into the night sky and prayed, hoped, wished, dreamed that THIS Christmas things would be better. Like you, I hoped for the simplicity of life, nothing fancy, no big house, no fame. Just standing on better ground, a place for me to decorate my little tree and my little life. I’ve been waiting to exhale for a long time. Having to repeat the last 8 years again just makes me sad and I don’t want to be sad at Christmas. Putting my hopes and dreams on the shelf for ONE MORE YEAR……ugh, it just hurts. Having to wait ONE MORE YEAR makes me wince in pain and it makes me cry. 🏵 Okay, okay. I am okay. Nothing to worry about. It’s just my truth. Anyway, Charlie, such a great fireside chat again. I will be waiting for that hug to make it down to San Antonio via air mail. 😂😂😂 I may not be where I want to be or where I want my life to be, but I sure have met such beautiful people, who in turn have become my beautiful new friends. People who I might not have met otherwise. People like you and my jungle travelling friend, Mugdha. 💜💜💜 Is that what dazzling hope looks like? 😀