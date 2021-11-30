Dazzling Hope

For our final November prompt of “Decorations,” I ended up with a little mouse marveling at shiny holiday ornaments. As we head into the month of December, I do hope you’ll join us for our “Happy Holidays” art challenge as well! If you’ve followed along with my posts over the years, then you probably already know that I adore this time of year the most. I turn into a kid again and start counting down the days to Christmas while decking out my home in sparkling lights and lots of decorations. No matter what’s happening in the world outside, that glitter of light continues to fill me with happiness while shining a beacon of hope for the future. It’s nearly impossible to gaze at twinkling lights without experiencing a glow in my heart. I’m transported back in time, reliving memories of hot chocolate, candy canes, and teddy bears. Though there were cool gifts I remember receiving, the experiences of being with my family are what I cherish most. Being in a room full of sparkling lights while the fireplace crackles, providing extra percussion to the music playing on that record player in the corner. And, time stopping for just a moment to remind me that life is essentially good and beautiful.



Philippe and I finished putting up all of our decorations for the season and have been immensely enjoying the magical new environment we’ve created. Even our aging and often cranky dog Phineas has grown a touch more mellow and seems to be enjoying the season as well. So, the three of us can now cuddle up to enjoy the quiet beauty, like we’re being transported inside a snow globe. While there are some new additions to our decorations each year, I still love the cherished items that we purchased together more than a decade ago. A set of four white ceramic votive holders spell out the word “Noël” as an Eiffel tower ornament hangs gleaming on the tree next to a rather ridiculous facsimile of a U.S. Passport covered in glitter. A warm reminder that though our journey together as a couple hasn’t always seemed probable, love can indeed make the most incredible things possible. Inside this glow, each little light becomes a symbol of new possibilities, like a sky full of stars just waiting for that next wish.

This is why I love the holiday season. In just a couple of days, I’ll be reunited with my family and will get to enjoy holiday traditions that I haven’t experienced in a couple of years. While much of life is nothing like it was in the past, there are still things that never change. These are the things that fill me with faith that even during stressful times, there is always light to be found. As the clock ticks down another year, I would like to take a moment to wish you joy and happiness this season. No matter what traditions you follow, one thing is always certain. This is the time of year to celebrate love and family. There is much we can’t control in our ever-spinning world, but even through the most chaotic times those two things will always prevail. So, as the candles are lit and light fills the room, I hope you’ll always hold that joy in your heart. Anything is possible when you let in that ray of light that seems so small at first, but soon blazes into an incredibly wondrous and brilliant feeling of dazzling hope.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in