Hi everyone. My name is Anna Koliadych. I am an illustrator and watercolor artist. Also, you may know me as DearAnnArt. Initially, I came up with this name for Instagram, but over time this name turned into a brand. I was born in Ukraine. Since 2013, I moved to Malta, and at the moment I am dividing my time between London and Tallinn (Estonia). I am very glad that I can share my story with you. Because this is not just a story about how I learned to paint, it’s a story about how I found myself.
Initially, I received a Master’s in Automation and Control System in Technological University in Ukraine. So, after obtaining a degree, I decided that I need something more creative and my choice fell on graphic design. I worked as a Graphic designer for several years. It was quite creative work but felt inside that I’m doing something wrong and not happy doing this job.
Everything changed when I met my future husband. He gifted me with my first watercolor paints and brushes. Since then, I already knew that this is what makes me happy, and this is what I want to do. Almost 7 years have passed since I got my first art supplies. I did not immediately become a full-time artist. Not everything worked out as I wanted.
I have had a lot of failures but I knew that I was moving in the right direction and painting is my calling. Thanks to painting, I started to feel myself very happy. I paint very simple and understandable things. In fact, everything that I see and surrounds me. I really like to paint flowers, food, animals. Also, I paint children’s illustrations. Very often my followers say that all my illustrations are very cute. Maybe … I’m not sure.
I do not do it on purpose. It comes out by itself. I just pass it through myself. And my soul wants to paint good and positive things that will make people smile. I believe that my illustrations make this world a little better.
Sometimes an idea just comes to my mind and I can’t calm down until I put everything on paper. Then everything goes easily. However, there are days when I think a lot what I want or I need to paint and eventually make several attempts. But the point is that I always stick to certain steps or algorithms.
- Inspiration. Usually, I compose a mood board, do research, or just have an idea in my mind. This step is always different. I just need to start somewhere or at least sit down at the table, take paints and water.
- Sketching. I do preliminary sketch but if I paint in a loose style I skip this step.
- Coloring. This is the most relaxing step if I work in my studio. Usually, I turn on a movie or YouTube on the background and enjoy the process.
- Finalizing the artwork by adding details. Often, I feel what details need to be added to the artwork in order to complete a composition. It is so important to add the finishing touches. Often a few splashes complete the composition. At least it works for me.
Painting is my meditation. If I am not in a good mood then my creative process is kind of falling apart. I don’t take the brush in my hands. I really like to experiment with materials, colors, and techniques. But over the years, I already have got my favorites supplies. I love Winsor & Newton and ArtPhilisophy watercolors. Especially now as they have released a new line of professional watercolors in tubes.
Among the brushes, my favorites are from Princeton Artist Brush. Series like Heritage, Velvetouch, Siberia are the best. It is a pleasure to work with such brushes. Moreover, Princeton supports me and it is very pleasant to work with them. With regard to the watercolor paper, I still cannot say that I found the ideal one. I like CassArt cold-pressed, Hahnemühle watercolor paper. Art philosophy has a good selection of paper that works very well too.
My life has changed so much in these seven years. I became who I am today, because I do what I love. I am so happy to share my knowledge with others. I host watercolor challenges on Instagram. Teach workshops in London. Have a result-guaranteed watercolor course. Also, I published a watercolor book: 15-Minute Watercolor Masterpieces: Create Frame-Worthy Art in Just a Few Simple Steps.
This is amazing. I wish everyone to find their own path and be happy with all my heart.
Anna Koliadych (DearAnnArt)
Website
Instagram
Facebook
Anna, your art is beautiful! Thank you for sharing your journey with us.
I love your style! These just make me smile!!
Beautiful artwork and thanks Anna for sharing your story with us!
Beautiful style and paintings, Anna! Thank you for sharing your story with us!
Beautiful art and wonderful story behind the colours! Anna thank you very much for sharing your art journey with us!