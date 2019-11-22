Join us in December as we celebrate all of the joyful days the month has to offer! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashDecember2019 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

DECEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Joyful Days!

Want to play along? This month is a journey through all of the fun icons that appear in the month of December. Simple things that seem a bit shinier this time of year. And, even if it’s not cold where you live, it’s a chance to explore the iconic world of a December often found in storybooks. And a great chance to let your inner child take the pen and paintbrush and have fun! So join us all month long, or jump in whenever you can, as we enjoy all of the wonderful things that bring us joyful days!

31 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In December

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashDecember2019 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)