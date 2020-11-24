This December 2020 we’re celebrating all of the wonderful icons of the holiday season and beautiful things that sparkle with joy and hope (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashDecember2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

DECEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Merry And Bright!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! While 2020 has certainly been an exceptional year with lots of challenges, let’s end it by drawing and painting the beautiful icons of the season! No matter what you celebrate this time of year, we can all enjoy the beauty of things that create happiness and remind us of the good things in life. And we can all make art together that sends sparkling hope across the entire globe!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In December

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashDecember2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)