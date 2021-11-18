Join us in December as we celebrate all of the beauty and fun of the holiday season! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashDecember2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

DECEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Happy Holidays!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Gary Middleton! As the holiday season arrives, there are so many wonderful things to draw and paint. Popular foods and icons that make this time of year just a lot more beautiful and fun! My inner child gets super excited for this, my favorite season! And, it’s that childlike state of wonder that makes it a perfect month to grab a sketchbook and join along as we sketch and paint some joy!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In December

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashDecember2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)