Join us any time in December as we draw and paint together! (see prompts below). This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashDecember2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

DECEMBER 2022 ART CHALLENGE

Want to play along? We have a wonderful list of prompts for this month to practice sketching and painting lots of wondrous things, including the many icons of the season (prompts supplied by Doodlewash Community member Mary Roff!). From cardinals to snow, there’s a world of wonderful things to capture with your art. This is a season filled with hope and joy and so let’s end this year by creating something beautiful as we draw and paint together!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In December

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashDecember2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)