For our prompt of “Donuts” today, I decided to show up with a half dozen of them to share. Donuts were my favorite treat when I was a kid, and I still remember the little donut shop that we went to in our town. At the time, I always got a very specific cake donut with pink frosting. It was my absolute favorite back then, second only to the chocolate Long John donut with the white stuff inside that was just called fluff. As an adult, I still love many donuts, but they all taste a little too sweet to me. Not sure if my tastes changed or if, like most things, the amount of sugar inside just doubled over the years. And, at my age, it’s not wise to indulge in too many sugary things. But, I believe all good things should stay in my life even if moderation starts to mean that they become super rare. For many my age and older, the “donut” has become a “do not,” but I still have them sometimes, or my inner child would throw a full and complete tantrum. Today though, there’s only one kind that I find impossible to turn down and it’s not one of the ones I’ve sketched here. It’s just a simple glazed donut. Nothing colorful or covered in sprinkles, but just the most basic donut of all. Looking back, my early donut choices were pretty basic as well, save the pink icing. Color is something that’s always attracted my attention.



In truth, I was perfectly wowed by color when I was a kid. The bright pictures on the cereal boxes wooed me, and I’d want those colorful marshmallows the Lucky Charms leprechaun was offering. And while I did get that cereal a few times, I ultimately ended up just wanting Frosted Flakes. It was sort of the glazed donut of the cereal aisle at the time. Though I loved the look of colorful treats, I tended to enjoy the simpler options best. It’s equally why I’m perfectly satisfied with just a big bowl of whipped cream. Though Philippe never actually lets me have a big bowl. The term “decadent” is often used to describe rich desserts or just about anything made with lots of chocolate. It’s a word that wasn’t meant to be a compliment as its first definition is “a state of moral or cultural decline.” But these days, that’s a bit tough to riddle out, so it’s mostly shifted to the second definition of “luxurious self-indulgence.” I rather like this one, as it sounds just a touch naughty without creating the fall of an empire. A perfect way to describe a rare and fabulous treat. Indeed, I believe we should be self-indulgent at times. This is simply the act of doing exactly what one wants. It sounds easy enough, but in practice, the hardest part is knowing what you really want in the first place.

There are constant moments in my life where I think I really, really want something. Something that’s perfectly unnecessary, but so pretty, interesting or novel that I just have to have it. I’ll usually let the notion simmer in my mind for a few days in order to see if it’s just a passing fancy. And, depending on the cost, I might just go ahead and indulge myself. Philippe is similar in this, but will ponder things for many weeks before making a purchase. I once caught him studying something he saw in an online shop for the fifth time in a matter of weeks and glanced over his shoulder to see the cost. I was expecting something atrocious, but in the end, it was only five dollars. I had to marvel at this level of shrewd scrutiny when it comes to indulgences. And it’s nice to know I have a very frugal husband to balance me out. But, I learned a lot in that moment. It wasn’t about the price of something, it was only about the value. He hadn’t decided if it was something valuable to him yet. Looking back on that little pink donut as a child, it was very valuable to me because it only happened a few times a year. When something starts to feel truly special, it becomes worthy of indulgence. Whether it’s rich dessert shared with someone you love or something that just makes your heart smile. Life is never more wonderful than when it comes with just that perfect touch of delightful decadence.

