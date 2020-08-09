For our prompt of “Fossil” today, my mind immediately leapt to dinosaur fossils as those always fascinated me as a kid. I’ve always wondered what it might be like to one day discover a dinosaur fossil myself, and even wondered if they might be in my backyard. So, we have a little dog digging, surprised to suddenly find something rather unexpected. That’s what I loved most about my childhood. Not as much was expected and there were surprises around every corner. Indeed, I never found a dinosaur in my backyard, but I equally never actually tried to dig one up either, since my mother would have killed me. Well, first she’d be intrigued by what weird thing I came up with this time, and then she’d tell me to put down the shovel and come inside for dinner. Yet, I continued to keep my eyes peeled for any little thing that seemed intriguing. I was always in search of a mystery, and when I couldn’t readily find one, I would just make them up in my imagination.



Today, little has changed on that front. Though, yes, I’ve learned about all of those things that adults now know are impossible, or at least highly improbable. As an illustrator, though, I have to listen to my inner child instead. Otherwise, I wouldn’t sketch that first odd idea that came to mind and instead “fix” it and make it something more plausible. Though, it’s the weird and wonderful ideas I enjoy most. Those thoughts that make me giggle at first and then think it might be fun to see. When I first started sketching, I was never able to make the things that were spinning around in my head. So, that’s why I dutifully kept sketching stuff, one bit of stuff at a time, so I could practice and learn. Now, I’m just putting all of that I learned together into the little scenes that I’ve been making lately. And, It’s been really fun. Finally, those scenes in my mind are starting to make appearances in my sketchbook. And, Little Charlie is super happy about that!

I’m still not completely sure where all of this is going to lead me next. But, I’m loving the journey. My head is spinning with various stories I could tell and that makes me smile. It’s been a lovely weekend and yet feels like it zoomed by too quickly as they all tend to do lately. Since, I have a job and adult responsibilities these days that keeps me from simply playing all of the time. And, that keeps making these moments spent with my inner child even more precious to me. It’s a wonderful reminder to never take life too seriously and never think that what I’ve now learned is impossible can’t still happen in the dreams of the stories I create. Anything is possible in my imagination, even as a grown up. That’s why you’ll always find me telling stories of my past and dipping into those memories for inspiration. Those days are long gone, but still feel like they happened only yesterday in my mind. Sometimes, the most amazing things can happen when we’re digging up old bones.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in