My name is Disha Sharma. I am an artist and illustrator living in Dallas, Texas with a deep love for colors and nature. I primarily paint with watercolors and most of the time love to bring realism to my work. Painting was never on my mind until 2016 when I visited my parents to New York and bought some random art supplies from Michaels without even knowing much about them. Of course I was creative in school but that creativity took a back seat with time and studies.

I did B. Tech in Electronics and Communication and worked for almost 3 years in IT. I was not happy at all with the nine to six job culture. I always used to wonder how artists and designers work, what tools they used etc. In 2011, I joined an Animation school and did a course in Graphic and Web Design. This helped me make a shift from technology to web designing. But still there was something missing.



​When my son came into my life in 2014, I used to have some extra time during his naps and then I started dabbling with some fabric and acrylic paints. In 2017, I started getting active on Instagram and with time I came to know about watercolors. There started my watercolor journey and since then I am madly, deeply in love with this medium. Today I can’t spend a single day without painting.

Painting with watercolors is my muse, my meditation and now its an essential part of me and my life. A few years from now, I imagine myself to be sitting in my decent sized studio where no unnecessary noise is heard. Just me and my art supplies. I just want to enjoy the nature and recreate it on paper.

I love to paint different subjects like flowers, food, nature and birds. My painting style varies from loose to realistic which you can check it on my Instagram page.

Do I Have a Signature Style?

Well, I honestly don’t know if I have a style. I have been hearing this a lot about honing a signature style, but to be honest, I find it very claustrophobic for myself to be locked into such boundaries. I want to just learn and experience as much as I can before I die. So I just enjoy the process without thinking too much about style. I believe it evolves naturally with time.

Sometimes, when I feel overwhelmed by working with watercolors, I just grab some gouache paints and enjoy the creamy nature of this medium. I love to glide my brush on paper with the creamy gouache as much as I want to feel the freedom of watercolor paints. I want to learn many things because I believe, we are given just one life so why not just take advantage of every moment and cherish it with the creativity inside all of us.

Materials I Use

The materials that I love to use for watercolor painting are :

Paper: Canson XL for studies and gouache paintings. Hot pressed paper from Fabriano Artistico for my realistic paintings. Arches Cold Pressed for other nice work

Brushes: I currently use Princeton brushes

Paints: Winsor & Newton professional tubes are the best. Other than that I love Van Gogh and Sennelier tubes.

​

Sharing What I Learn

I am always open to learning new stuff and even teaching beginners what I have learnt so far. I love to share my process on social media and my Youtube channel. I also have a class on Skillshare where I teach How to Paint realistic Citrus Fruits using watercolors.

