GUEST ARTIST: “Madly, Deeply In Love With Watercolor” by Disha Sharma

, 26
chrysanthemum Watercolor Painting by Disha Sharma

My name is Disha Sharma. I am an artist and illustrator living in Dallas, Texas with a deep love for colors and nature. I primarily paint with watercolors and most of the time love to bring realism to my work. Painting was never on my mind until 2016 when I visited my parents to New York and bought some random art supplies from Michaels without even knowing much about them. Of course I was creative in school but that creativity took a back seat with time and studies.

I did B. Tech in Electronics and Communication and worked for almost 3 years in IT. I was not happy at all with the nine to six job culture. I always used to wonder how artists and designers work, what tools they used etc. In 2011, I joined an Animation school and did a course in Graphic and Web Design. This helped me make a shift from technology to web designing. But still there was something missing.

​When my son came into my life in 2014, I used to have some extra time during his naps and then I started dabbling with some fabric and acrylic paints. In 2017, I started getting active on Instagram and with time I came to know about watercolors. There started my watercolor journey and since then I am madly, deeply in love with this medium. Today I can’t spend a single day without painting.

Painting with watercolors is my muse, my meditation and now its an essential part of me and my life. A few years from now, I imagine myself to be sitting in my decent sized studio where no unnecessary noise is heard. Just me and my art supplies. I just want to enjoy the nature and recreate it on paper.

I love to paint different subjects like flowers, food, nature and birds. My painting style varies from loose to realistic which you can check it on my Instagram page.

Do I Have a Signature Style?

Well, I honestly don’t know if I have a style. I have been hearing this a lot about honing a signature style, but to be honest, I find it very claustrophobic for myself to be locked into such boundaries. I want to just learn and experience as much as I can before I die. So I just enjoy the process without thinking too much about style. I believe it evolves naturally with time.

Sometimes, when I feel overwhelmed by working with watercolors, I just grab some gouache paints and enjoy the creamy nature of this medium. I love to glide my brush on paper with the creamy gouache as much as I want to feel the freedom of watercolor paints. I want to learn many things because I believe, we are given just one life so why not just take advantage of every moment and cherish it with the creativity inside all of us.

Materials I Use

The materials that I love to use for watercolor painting are :
Paper: Canson XL for studies and gouache paintings. Hot pressed paper from Fabriano Artistico for my realistic paintings. Arches Cold Pressed for other nice work
Brushes: I currently use Princeton brushes
Paints: Winsor & Newton professional tubes are the best. Other than that I love Van Gogh and Sennelier tubes.
bird watercolor painting by Disha Sharma

Sharing What I Learn

I am always open to learning new stuff and even teaching beginners what I have learnt so far. I love to share my process on social media and my Youtube channel. I also have a class on Skillshare where I teach How to Paint realistic Citrus Fruits using watercolors.

Disha Sharma
Website
Instagram
YouTube
Pinterest
Society6
Etsy Shop

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended2 recommendationsPublished in Featured Artists
Related Articles
26 Comments
  1. Marnie 13 hours ago

    Beautiful work. Reminds me of Anna Masons work.

    Reply
    • Disha Sharma 4 hours ago

      Thank you so much Marnie !! Anna Mason is god gifted artist and I love her work so much. This is such an honor for me 🙂

      Reply
  2. Mugdha 13 hours ago

    Hello Disha,

    Thank you for sharing your work and a BIG Thank You to Charlie for featuring her! Disha your paintings are very calming to look at and I love the fruits you did best of all. Best wishes for all your art endeavors.

    Mugdha

    Reply
    • Disha Sharma 4 hours ago

      Hi Mugdha!

      I am so glad that you liked my work. Thank you so much 🙂

      Disha

      Reply
  3. mjmarmo 12 hours ago

    Such wonderful art work! Thanks for sharing your story!

    Reply
  4. Susan Masters 12 hours ago

    Gorgeous work Thank you for sharing your insights about the issue of developing a signature style… I live your attitude about letting go and leaving yourself open to all the learning !

    Reply
    • Disha Sharma 4 hours ago

      Hey Susan!

      Having a signature style works in some industries but I believe as an artist, one should be free from such boundaries. 🙂

      Reply
  5. Stephen Booth 12 hours ago

    Your Fruits are Sensational,god luck in all of your future endevours😀

    Reply
  6. Karen Fortier 12 hours ago

    Your art is amazing Disha! Thanks for sharing this with us!

    Reply
  7. Manish Rajguru 11 hours ago

    Hi Disha, Thanks for sharing your story. Your art is beautiful and fresh.

    Reply
  8. Chi 9 hours ago

    Deeply, madly in love with your art Disha! You inspire us everyday and I look forward to the new paintings you do each day! Much love n blessings! Keep being You!

    Reply
  9. nidhi 9 hours ago

    Congratulations dear… ❤ ur work..keep rocking

    Reply
  10. Laura 6 hours ago

    Beautiful art Disha! Thank you for sharing with us.

    Reply
  11. Mary Roff 6 hours ago

    Beautiful art!! Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  12. Why 6 hours ago

    Beautiful pictures, who inspired you to become such an outstanding painter Disha? Really enjoyed them. God bless you!

    Reply
  13. Niloufer khan 3 hours ago

    So glad you discovered your talent. I too love watercolour painting and enjoy it immensely. You are God Gifted.

    Reply
  14. Shilpi Gupta 3 hours ago

    Very nice work Disha. I loved the tenderness that you have shown in your flowers and the realism in your fruits. I could relate to your story as you too are a combination of Engineer + Artist just like me. 🙂

    Reply
  15. Varun Sharma 9 mins ago

    One of the finest artist I have seen, great work and keep it up.

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

World Watercolor Month 2020 Logo For Dreaming Zebra Hashtag

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 55,170 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Wed 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: