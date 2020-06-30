My name is Disha Sharma. I am an artist and illustrator living in Dallas, Texas with a deep love for colors and nature. I primarily paint with watercolors and most of the time love to bring realism to my work. Painting was never on my mind until 2016 when I visited my parents to New York and bought some random art supplies from Michaels without even knowing much about them. Of course I was creative in school but that creativity took a back seat with time and studies.
I did B. Tech in Electronics and Communication and worked for almost 3 years in IT. I was not happy at all with the nine to six job culture. I always used to wonder how artists and designers work, what tools they used etc. In 2011, I joined an Animation school and did a course in Graphic and Web Design. This helped me make a shift from technology to web designing. But still there was something missing.
When my son came into my life in 2014, I used to have some extra time during his naps and then I started dabbling with some fabric and acrylic paints. In 2017, I started getting active on Instagram and with time I came to know about watercolors. There started my watercolor journey and since then I am madly, deeply in love with this medium. Today I can’t spend a single day without painting.
Painting with watercolors is my muse, my meditation and now its an essential part of me and my life. A few years from now, I imagine myself to be sitting in my decent sized studio where no unnecessary noise is heard. Just me and my art supplies. I just want to enjoy the nature and recreate it on paper.
I love to paint different subjects like flowers, food, nature and birds. My painting style varies from loose to realistic which you can check it on my Instagram page.
Do I Have a Signature Style?
Well, I honestly don’t know if I have a style. I have been hearing this a lot about honing a signature style, but to be honest, I find it very claustrophobic for myself to be locked into such boundaries. I want to just learn and experience as much as I can before I die. So I just enjoy the process without thinking too much about style. I believe it evolves naturally with time.
Sometimes, when I feel overwhelmed by working with watercolors, I just grab some gouache paints and enjoy the creamy nature of this medium. I love to glide my brush on paper with the creamy gouache as much as I want to feel the freedom of watercolor paints. I want to learn many things because I believe, we are given just one life so why not just take advantage of every moment and cherish it with the creativity inside all of us.
Materials I Use
The materials that I love to use for watercolor painting are :
Paper: Canson XL for studies and gouache paintings. Hot pressed paper from Fabriano Artistico for my realistic paintings. Arches Cold Pressed for other nice work
Brushes: I currently use Princeton brushes
Paints: Winsor & Newton professional tubes are the best. Other than that I love Van Gogh and Sennelier tubes.
Sharing What I Learn
I am always open to learning new stuff and even teaching beginners what I have learnt so far. I love to share my process on social media and my Youtube channel. I also have a class on Skillshare where I teach How to Paint realistic Citrus Fruits using watercolors.
Disha Sharma
Website
Instagram
YouTube
Pinterest
Society6
Etsy Shop
Beautiful work. Reminds me of Anna Masons work.
Thank you so much Marnie !! Anna Mason is god gifted artist and I love her work so much. This is such an honor for me 🙂
Hello Disha,
Thank you for sharing your work and a BIG Thank You to Charlie for featuring her! Disha your paintings are very calming to look at and I love the fruits you did best of all. Best wishes for all your art endeavors.
Mugdha
Hi Mugdha!
I am so glad that you liked my work. Thank you so much 🙂
Disha
Such wonderful art work! Thanks for sharing your story!
Thank you 🙂
Gorgeous work Thank you for sharing your insights about the issue of developing a signature style… I live your attitude about letting go and leaving yourself open to all the learning !
Hey Susan!
Having a signature style works in some industries but I believe as an artist, one should be free from such boundaries. 🙂
Your Fruits are Sensational,god luck in all of your future endevours😀
Thank you so much Stephen !!
Your art is amazing Disha! Thanks for sharing this with us!
Thank you Karen. 🙂
Hi Disha, Thanks for sharing your story. Your art is beautiful and fresh.
Thank you so much Manish 🙂
Deeply, madly in love with your art Disha! You inspire us everyday and I look forward to the new paintings you do each day! Much love n blessings! Keep being You!
Thats so sweet of you Chi. Thank you so much :0
Congratulations dear… ❤ ur work..keep rocking
Thank you Nidhi 🙂
Beautiful art Disha! Thank you for sharing with us.
Thank you Laura 🙂
Beautiful art!! Thank you for sharing!
Thank you Mary. I am glad you liked my work 🙂
Beautiful pictures, who inspired you to become such an outstanding painter Disha? Really enjoyed them. God bless you!
So glad you discovered your talent. I too love watercolour painting and enjoy it immensely. You are God Gifted.
Very nice work Disha. I loved the tenderness that you have shown in your flowers and the realism in your fruits. I could relate to your story as you too are a combination of Engineer + Artist just like me. 🙂
One of the finest artist I have seen, great work and keep it up.