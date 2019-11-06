For our prompt of “Art Supplies” today, I sketched my usual watercolor, fountain pen and brush, but added my recent addition to my kit. This would be a set of fineliners, a couple of brush pens, and a handy rolled case. What I discovered during last month’s Inktober challenge is that I really adore drawing and doodling with different inking options. As most of you know by now, I’m certainly not a traditional painter. I simply draw and sketch my own coloring pages in ink and then use watercolor to color them because I adore watercolor and its so much fun to use! Finding the balance I enjoy most between ink and color, between doodle and wash, is still something I’m happily exploring. Mostly, it’s just my mood on a certain day. Some days, I just want to scribble and doodle a lot, and others, I’m drawn more to splashing color around. If I use sepia ink and fewer lines, it looks more like a painting, and if I use black in and more lines it’s more like a drawing. That’s the secret fun I’ve always loved about making my little doodlewashes. Is it a drawing or a painting? I’m never really sure myself, as it’s more like it’s either, neither, and both all at the same time! But what matters most is just that it’s super fun to DO!

When I first started sketching and painting with watercolor, I was immediately hooked. At the same time, I already knew I wouldn’t be able to commit to using these wonderful art supplies in a particular way. Therefore, I didn’t fit into any one of the popular art groups because I just couldn’t commit to a particular method, approach, or style. That’s why I coined the term “doodlewash” right from the start. And, I didn’t mind that I didn’t quite fit in. Still don’t. But, more importantly, I knew I couldn’t possibly be alone. Loving a medium for its unique qualities is one thing, but there’s really no right or wrong when it comes to how you use your art supplies. Sure, if you’re trying to emulate a very particular method, approach, or style, then there are rules that do apply. But, if you just want to play with your art supplies in whatever way comes naturally to you, then that’s fine too! I believe in doing it all! Take as many classes as you can and learn all you can from awesome instructors. But, always remember to play on your own and let your inner child lead as well. That’s where a sketchbook comes in handy.

Indeed, I’ve never left my sketchbook. I don’t create art on large sheets of paper or on canvas. I just visit my little playground each day and do what any little kid with a crayon might do. I play! I play with all of my heart and the result is what you see appear here each and every day. That’s why I refer to my own contribution to the art world as going to recess rather than to class. My hope is to teach people how to embrace and remember what they already know. What they’ve known since they grabbed that first crayon. And, yes, I sincerely wish they’ll be hooked like I was and be inspired to take a lot of real art classes. And then, when that new artist or even seasoned artist experiences a day where things just aren’t working out, I hope they’ll remember to be a kid again. Leave class for just a moment and go outside to enjoy recess. Experiment and do things with your art that you’ve always wanted to try. Discover new and novel ways to use the art supplies that you love. Come play and have fun with us here on Doodlewash! Recess is way more fun with friends, after all. Then, we can all return to class feeling refreshed, creative, and inspired. It’s super easy, and can be done by simply grabbing a sketchbook and happily doodling art supplies.

