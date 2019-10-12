For our Doodlewash prompt of “Reptile,” combined with the Inktober prompt of “Dragon,” I nearly opted for a Komodo dragon or some other actual lizard, but decided to try a fantasy illustration instead. Dragons are typically portrayed as rather fierce, attacking castles and whatnot, but that’s not really my style. Instead, I opted for a happier moment just before all the mayhem ensues with the birth of a baby dragon. I’ve no idea if attacking castles is nature or nurture when it comes to dragons. Perhaps, this little guy will grow up to be kinder and gentler. The type of civilized young dragon who instead of wreaking havoc would enjoy a spot of tea. After all, he could boil his own water with a single breathe, which is much more convenient than waiting, what feels like hours, for a kettle to whistle. Yes, in my story, there’s a gentle dragon who grows up to seek peace over conflict and love over hate. I’ve no idea what his fiery family would think of such nonsense, but I’d like to believe that in the end, they would simply accept him for who he is without judgement. I’ve always liked stories with a happy ending.

Today’s sketch, was a bit of a stretch for me, as I’ve not invented characters before. These dragons are a cross between an emerald basilisk lizard, a green tree python, and a bat. I thought about looking up a tutorial on how to draw a dragon, but then that would be somebody’s else’s dragon and I wanted to make my own.



Like most things I’ve simply avoided because it seemed too difficult, once my imagination got rolling, this one was not terribly tough at all to sketch. And the best part about creatures that don’t actually exist, is that I get to choose whatever colors I like when it comes time for coloring! Making a storybook sketch and coloring it makes my inner child squeal with delight. Though I’ve much more practice ahead of me to get the look I have in my head, this turned out better than I expected. And, I rather adore my little dragon family.

Today is Philippe’s birthday so I had to get this one completed and posted before the festivities begin. That makes it sound like we’re having a party, which of course, we’re not. What we are having is a bottle of champagne, food ordered in, and a cake as the grand finale. Each year, we get a very specific treat that’s only available seasonally. It’s made of layers of chocolate cake and yellow cake soaked in Grand Marnier liquor, filled with Grand Marnier buttercream and candied orange peel, and covered in a rich chocolate fondant. It’s heaven on earth! Unfortunately we had to get the smaller cake as the large one was sold out, but it will still last the weekend. I do have presents for Philippe that I hope he enjoys, since only one was from his wish list. I’m getting rather brave this month on all fronts it would seem. It’s been a blast inking and creating this month and I feel like I’ve learned and tried a lot of new things in the past several days alone. Though that comfort zone was a wonderful place, I’m even happier to be visiting a distant land and enjoying my dragon dreams.

