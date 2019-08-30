When I was a kid, I wasn’t really the kind of boy who would give a car a second glance. I liked that they took you places, but I really didn’t have any sort of fascination for them. What I DO remember is that my mother was quite enamored by one car in particular. She loved a red ’57 Chevy and told me it was her favorite car. So, I loved them as well, of course, though I was born about 15 years after they arrived in the world. Truly, they were lovely cars and looked so much cooler than the cars they were making in the 70’s. And indeed, looking at them now, they’re far more interesting than any of the cars made today. Those bits of trim and attention to detail have disappeared to cut costs, even in luxury models. I think I would love cars much more if they looked like this today. But, in truth, there was another special reason that my mother loved this particular vehicle. She graduated high school in the Class of ’57, so this was the iconic car that came to represent a very important milestone in her life. It had to be red, of course, as red and purple are her two favorite colors, though, as she says, “I hardly ever wear them together.” So, for our prompt of “Driving” today, I thought I’d take a moment to celebrate my mom’s favorite ride.

It’s true that I was what they call a “momma’s boy.” I loved and indeed still love my mother, and so I happily adopted her tastes when I was growing up. Not entirely, of course, as I was a very independent thinker, so we never shared those two favorite colors. What I adopted was her mindset. It was one filled with hope and possibility. Whenever I had a crazy dream of something I wanted to do next, she never once questioned it, but just set about dreaming with me. Looking back, I realize now that she instilled in me the most impossible idea of all. That there is absolutely no such thing as an impossible idea. No matter how crazy my idea for a school project was, she was right there to encourage me to pursue it. I’d made my first stop-motion animation film in 5th grade and by the time I was in 6th grade I’d well, mummified a rat. That sounds incredibly creepy, but I was studying Egyptian mummification at the time and my project idea was, shall we say, a rather thorough investigation. Never once, did my mom steer me in a simpler direction or invite me to choose an easier path. She just walked with me down the path I chose, no doubt just as excited to see what might happen next.

While thinking about “driving” today, I thought about the more intangible concept of what it means to be “driven.” That feeling that you simply have to try something next, and will stop at nothing until you see the idea through to completion. I’ve been like this my whole life, and I love all of the things this “drive” makes me, make happen. And I definitely have my mom to thank for this trait. It’s one born out of nurture, not nature. Anyone can make their dreams come true, when you have someone cheering you on. It makes all the difference in the world. And though my mother won’t be here forever, I know she’ll never stop cheering me on. Even today, when I decide to DO something crazy or unexpected, I think, “what would my mom say about this?” And, I already know the answer. She’d just tell me to DO it, as though I already knew how. Perhaps, that’s why I’ve become such a cheerleader of the arts. Because of her, I truly believe that each of us has the ability to achieve anything we want in life. Sometimes, the road can have lots of twists and turns, but that should never stop us from setting out on the journey. This isn’t my wisdom, but one from a loving mother who can make a world infinitely brighter with just those simple dreams of a 57 Chevy.

