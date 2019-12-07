One of my favorite bits about this time of year is that everything is just a little bit extra. That mug of “Chocolate,” our prompt today, becomes so inviting that you want to just dive in! So, I decided to sketch a hamster doing just that, and we’ll assume the chocolate had cooled down a bit first. I’m currently visiting my family in Texas and there have been lots of sweet things so far. I’ve taken to just sampling things in small bites, but even though, after adding up all of those bites it’s still deliciously excessive. One of my downfalls this time of year are those tins of butter cookies. Normally, but mother just has one large tin, but this year she found little mini tins and decided to buy a whole stack of them. I didn’t realize this at first and was initially glad that the tin was so small. After Philippe and I ate all of the cookies in the first tin, my mother just quietly replaced it with a full tin. While at first, this seemed like a Christmas miracle, we quickly realized what was happening and that we had no long had any way to properly monitor our intake. Not that monitoring oneself when it comes to cookies is any kind of tradition whatsoever this time of year.

Last night, my sister had us over for small bites and it was all delicious. Her rum balls were excellent this year and those do require a bit of monitoring as they are extremely strong. She also had little mini tiramisu cakes, but admitted it was the only thing she didn’t make from scratch. This was another addition from my mother who had found them on QVC. It’s her version of online shopping, since she doesn’t own a computer or have Internet access. These were imported frozen from Italy and were really quite delicious. I only had one little bite, though, as I’d hit my limit by that point. Not a responsible self-imposed limit, as that never happens, but a physical one. I was just far too full to stuff anything else in my face at that moment. My great nephew, also named Charlie, was there and at one point he was eating chocolates and his mother informed him, sweetly, but sternly, that the one he was holding was his last one. It was in this very moment that I’d stuffed another rum ball into my mouth and I wasn’t quite sure which Charlie she was trying to save in that moment.

But, the holidays wouldn’t be the same if they came with a noticeable level of restraint. It’s the excess of everything that makes it such a fun time of year. Sure, the extra food, the extra desserts, and all of the extra gifts are wonderful. Yet, in the end, that’s not really my favorite part. What I adore most is all of the excess laughter and love. That warm glow of family fun and stories that seem to only happen in abundance this time of year. All of the funny things that happened in holidays past are relived and new silly stories are made in the moment that will no doubt be retold next year. These are the stories that define us as a family and make us feel special and loved. And all of the smiles, with all of their sugary goodness remind me why I’ll always adore the holidays most of all. When, once again, I find myself drowning in sweets.

