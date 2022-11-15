Drumming Up Some Fun!

For our prompt of “Drummer” today, I sketched a little cat practicing for an upcoming gig. Though I used to perform on stage and play various instruments, I’ve never once tried playing the drums. Indeed, it’s been a few years now since I played music of any kind. Philippe and I have a lovely stage piano that I purchased many years ago. I remember when we were first together, Philippe would occasionally practice and it was such a beautiful sound to hear. These days, it gets covered in garland and candles during the holidays, and doesn’t get played very much. Like many types of art, when we fail to practice, it’s rather easy to lose interest. Or, even if the interest is there, the thought of putting in the required practice to do something really well again can seem so daunting. I guess that’s why I still doodle every day, even when I’m not sharing what I create online daily. Even a little practice can make all the difference in the world when it comes to gaining new skills and maintaining confidence.



For me personally, I can’t practice anything unless I’m also having a bit of fun. The moment that something feels like just putting in the work is the moment that I check out and fail to do anything at all. That’s likely why I bounce happily between various projects, inching each one forward to completion unless there’s a deadline looming that makes me have to focus a bit more on just one. I’ve found that it’s way easier to find my rhythm again when I’ve taken a break to try something else and come back to whatever was vexing me in the moment at a later time. And, as I head into the holiday season, I’m stepping back from projects so that I can be more present for friends and family. This time of year fills me with endless joy and I don’t want to miss a single second of the magical awesomeness!

Our pup Elliott is celebrating his first birthday on Thursday and then we’ll be choosing this year’s Christmas tree on Saturday. We wait to decorate it until the day after Thanksgiving, but having that bit out of the way makes it more enjoyable. Well, that and the whisky-spiked eggnog or mulled wine depending on what we choose. We spent this past weekend with our friends at their house in the country and the little town had a tree lighting ceremony. It was a very small crowd compared to the event we always avoid that’s held in the city, and it made it feel more special. Also, it made Little Charlie do backflips inside my soul and I was smiling the entire evening. My heart is now beating with excitement as I think about all of the beautiful traditions that are just about to happen next. I’m officially in the groove of the season and I couldn’t be more thrilled. Philippe and I are already softly humming Christmas carols, and while it seems a bit early, it’s all going to end before we know it. So, in the meantime, I’m focused on experiencing and spreading joy, while drumming up some fun!

