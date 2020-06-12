For our prompt of “Fence” today, I had no idea what to sketch and ended up with this fast and loose little doodle of a rooster sitting on a fence and crowing about the return of morning. In truth, I did a super quick little preliminary doodle and then realized I didn’t have time to sketch it again, so I just painted that one. I kind of liked the storybook effect. Indeed when it comes to a rooster’s crow in the morning, I wouldn’t likely be able to hear it. This is not only because I no longer spend time on the farm, but also because I’m not really a morning person. Indeed, it usually takes a few cups of coffee before I can form complete sentences and be considered ready to head out into the world. And, even then, it’s a bit dicey. It just takes awhile for my mind to shake off all of those lovely dreams at night and enter reality again each day. I’m usually fully functional by around 9am, with another cup of coffee in hand, so that’s not too terribly bad.



When it’s winter, I feel zero guilt for wanting to sleep in as it’s pretty much night all of the time. But during summer, the sun is blazing above the horizon by the time I’ve opened my eyes. It feels like I’ve slept into the middle of the morning sometimes, which thankfully is never the case. Also, with the extra light, I end up staying awake even longer in the evenings, which doesn’t at all help my motivation to leap out of bed the next day. When I was younger I was a complete night owl. I would stay up until the witching hour working on various projects. These days, you’ll find me nodding off before midnight every day. But again, still doesn’t make me a morning person. I’ve always been fascinating by morning people, the ones who can accomplish many tasks before breakfast. I’m more likely to skip breakfast entirely if it means getting to sleep in just a few more lovely minutes.

As we head into the weekend, I’m super thrilled because it comes without roosters or alarm clocks of any kind. This is truly why I think I adore the weekends so much. It’s those two precious days each week where I don’t have to jump to ready and can just lounge about like a slug. It’s so refreshing, and I’m always sad when it’s over, though I don’t think being a slug all week long would be a very good thing for me. I think I could really get used to that! Our dog Phineas, of course, has mastered the art of being a slug on a daily basis and he’s quite a marvel when it comes to doing nothing much at all. It’s amazing to watch him really as he’s made an art out of it. As for me, I’m still always moving about and trying to get things done most of the time, but I’ll take my time to rest and relax whenever I can get it. And that’s exactly what you’ll always find me doing early in the morning.

