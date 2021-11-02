We’ve reached the start of the new month and that means the start of a brand new Doodlewash art challenge! For our second prompt of “Pie” today, my mind went first to nearly every pie I could think of, because I just love pie. The phrase as “easy as pie” came to mind as well. This is used to mean something that is particularly simple to do, and doesn’t require much effort. Though, like most phrases, along the cousin to this one, “a piece of cake,” the origins are a bit murky and difficult to pin down exactly. But, it’s thought to be less about any simplicity with regards to actually making a pie and more about the act of eating a pie. It’s always much easier to do something that’s super enjoyable! I know I’m always better at doing the things I truly love to do. So, even if I don’t have an actual slice of pie to eat today, it was fun to sketch some food again!



Philippe hasn’t made any sort of pie yet this season, but he did make a delicious chocolate wine cake over the weekend. It’s in the form of a large Bundt cake, so with our meager portions, we’ll be eating it all week long. Our dog Phineas isn’t pleased that he doesn’t get a slice of cake, so I had to explain to him that it’s because he has an allergy to both of the two main ingredients. He just looked at me suspiciously like he always does as though I was making the whole thing up to get more food for myself. Of course, I would never do such a thing, even though this particular cake is so delicious it’s rather difficult to share. Now that Halloween month is over, I think of November as food month as that seems to be the main theme as the days count down to Thanksgiving. After gaining weight during quarantine last year, we’re watching our portions more closely, but still enjoying every little taste of the season!

Also, for years now, I’ve sketched fantasy desserts as actually having a dessert in front of me is a really rare thing. That’s why they make me so darn happy! And this season comes with more treats than any other part of the year. When I was kid, I remember being thrilled that the countdown to Christmas was just a month away. As an adult, nothing has really changed much, and I’m already feeling the lightheaded giddiness that comes with each December. But, I’m also cherishing each little moment in November as the sun goes to sleep much earlier. The evenings are dark, yet cozy, and last night I was wrapped up in a blanket, watching television, while sipping an espresso. It’s a nothing moment that suddenly feels like everything to me. There are so many new things I’d like to DO in my life, but I’m always reminded of those little things I love to do most. Sometimes, that involves doing very little at all. And, that’s why I love this season. It’s a chance for pause and reflection. A collection of tiny moments that thread together to form a burst of beautiful memories, reminding me that living a life filled with love and gratitude, is always as easy as pie.

