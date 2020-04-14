For our prompt of “Nest” today, I did a quick little doodle of a blue jay feeding its babies. These days, so many of us find ourselves nesting more so this seems like a fitting prompt. Indeed, short of the very occasional carry-out, Philippe and I are eating entirely at home in our own little nest these days. Since I’m worthless in the kitchen, I end up being the baby bird in this scenario, but without the gaping mouth as that would just be weird and mildly rude. Though we don’t normally eat out much, it’s always a treat to visit our favorite restaurants on the weekends. During the current times, that doesn’t happen anymore and it’s something I truly miss. But, I’m very lucky that Philippe doesn’t mind cooking all of the time and is an exceptional cook. He even cooks all of the dog’s food from scratch as well, so Phineas is equally spoiled.



Though all of Philippe’s cooking is extremely healthy and not high calorie, we’d had a few extra snacks on hand. These we had gotten from Costco so the bags are large enough a family of eight or more. There’s just the two of us, so we have been attempting to just dole out small portions and then hide the bag. This is to protect us from our worst inclinations and so far it’s working pretty well. It’s that out of sight, out of mind, approach. We have our daily walks, but we’re not getting quite the same number of steps as we might if we were at work, so we’ve dialed everything back a bit to compensate. That is, at least, what we’re doing now as I didn’t allow that sort of ridiculous restraint during my birthday weekend. Thankfully, the potato chips, which are the most addictive thing on the planet are a touch too salty so we can’t eat many before feeling like we’re turning into a human sponge.

To keep things interesting, Philippe has tried some dishes that just popped to mind that we’ve never had before this. Some of the earlier quarantine dinners were products of required creativity as we couldn’t get a lot of our normal ingredients. But, we’re now stocked on most of the things we adore. Phineas gets the same dish each night, but doesn’t seem to mind at all. It’s a turkey, liver, and pasta concoction that actually doesn’t smell too bad when Philippe is making it. We call it the “Turkey Special” and Phineas is excited to have it each and every night. Honestly, it’s inspiring to watch him be just as excited about something that happens every single day. As Philippe and I try to mix things up and keep things interesting, I enjoy being reminded that little routines are equally something special. I’ve no idea what’s on the menu for this evening, but whatever it is, I’m thrilled to be healthy and happy while eating at home.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

