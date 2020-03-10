Our prompt of “Artichoke” today was timely, since I’m starting to switch to my spring eating habits. Though I do generally try to eat healthy things on a regular basis, and certainly that’s all Philippe really ever cooks for us, the winter includes quite a few extra indulgences. The effects of these indulgences I can hide under sweaters, but as the weather gets warmer, I find myself unable to hide my cold weather indiscretions. This is really just a polite way of saying I got a bit larger over the winter and now it’s time to slim back down. I don’t really “go on a diet” as that always sounds like something one does for just awhile and then moves on. Instead, I just put the sensible back in my eating habits now that winter playtime is over. And I do love artichokes in about every form they come in, and this unfortunately includes fried, which isn’t really on the healthy side of the menu. But, it’s still good to have a treat every now and again. As with all lovely things in life, moderation is a wonderful practice.



This weekend when Philippe came downstairs, I announced, “I’m overweight!” and he just looked at me as though it was odd that I was just now noticing this. Then he simply nodded and said, “Okay.” I’m not exactly sure that this was the reaction I was hoping for during my grand epiphany, but this was much more understated than I’d expected. Yet, as dinner came around, I noticed that the food on my plate was a much smaller portion. He had quietly, and I should add lovingly, made a few adjustments. This is actually the same scenario that takes place each and every year. Yet this year, I felt the effects of age ravaging my metabolism just a bit more than usual. The thing is, I really adore food, and have always loved to eat. I’m usually pretty good about not overindulging, but this winter was apparently a notable exception. Philippe just calmly switches the menu and the dinner plates get so green it’s like we’ve become rabbits raiding a garden. And I totally adore it! He actually knows how to make every vegetable taste like it’s a treat.

We recently discovered the sunchoke, which is also known as the Jerusalem artichoke, even though it has no origin there, looks more like ginger, and doesn’t taste at all like an artichoke. In any case, it’s really delicious! Unfortunately, it’s rather rare here so it’s not the cheapest vegetable around. Instead, it’s become a rare treat. Philippe slices them thin and roasts them in the oven and last night we had these sunchoke chips with a bit of fish. It was amazing! And I’m excited for the new menu ahead, as I say goodbye to those decadent winter dishes. There’s no full set menu that returns, as Philippe loves to experiment, but there are some seasonal favorites that I’m secretly hoping will come back this year. I’m thrilled for the spring weather and the sunny days ahead, and though the flowers are being a bit shy, they’ll be appearing very soon. And I’ll soon be sitting outside and watching the show with my glass of sparkling water and a plateful of Philippe’s artistic endeavors, as I happily begin the season of eating greener.

