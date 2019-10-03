Today’s Doodlewash prompt is “Snacks,” which I tend to eat in a rather “mindless” fashion, the Inktober prompt for today. And of all the snacks on the planet, potato chips are my downfall. As, I’ve mentioned this month I’m trying new things so we have a human being, something I never sketch, replete with foreshortening and in the form of a self-portrait, aged down to fit my current storybook style. For the record, the modern day version looks quite similar, but the hair would have a touch more silver and the face would have a touch more wrinkles. Okay, quite a few more, but the sketch was far too small to include them all. At the beginning of the 1960’s Lays Potato chips came up with a rather clever marketing campaign that heralded the slogan, “Betcha can’t eat just one!” As it turns out, sugar, salt and fat have a sneaky way of skipping right by our normal mechanisms that make us feel full. And, since potato chips are only made of that stuff, they sail right past our brains and leave us mindlessly wanting more. This is good news for other potato chip addicts out there, as it’s simply not our fault. They are perfectly engineered to make us lean into a more visceral feelings instead. So, pass me another chip!

As many of you know this month I’m sharing my ink-only version as I go along as well. In today’s case, I actually preferred the black and white version as it’s the only one I had in my head. I was thinking about the storybook illustrations from books I had when I was a kid and those weren’t in color.



Hands are weird and difficult things to sketch indeed, and this is my very first attempt at sketching a proper hand. It is actually my hand and I intended to give myself a proper manicure while sketching, but ended up with the real nails instead. Yet, I figured a foreshortened hand always look a bit claw-like so that really shouldn’t be a problem. What I love about my current journey is that I’m practicing something more akin to book illustration. Granted, I’ve only drawn two of these, but I figure by the end of the month, I will have put in a good amount of practice. What I learned today is that I don’t mind sketching people, but I only ever learned how to make them in a drawing class I took in college. I was never really taught how to color them properly, so painting them has always left me a bit stressed and confused. As always, when one feels this way, it’s a perfect reason to go ahead and DO it anyway!

I’ve noticed that the fact that I have an audience has made me a bit shy. I tend to stick to things I know have been successful and not try something unproven. So, this month, I’m just sort of going for it! Expect the unexpected! This feels like the perfect moment in my art journey to DO whatever comes to mind, and by that, I simply mean trying things I’ve always wished I could make. I adore the fabulous illustrations from the books of my childhood and the incredible imagination of the artists who made them. And all of my practice over more than four years of sketching stuff has given me a visual database of sorts. Though I have to admit that I get a bit shy about sharing things this far outside of my comfort zone. The thing is, I didn’t start like this. I shared everything I made because, well, very few people were watching. More people showed up and I felt like I had to stick to what I was making to keep them coming back. But today, we have our own little community here on Doodlewash. It’s a beautiful and supportive community that’s given me courage to try new things. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart for inspiring me to DO things I have only ever avoided. Making art without the lovely support of a friendly community is never as much fun. Instead, it can turn into the much sadder feeling that only comes from eating just one potato chip.

