Today’s Doodlewash prompt is “Snacks,” which I tend to eat in a rather “mindless” fashion, the Inktober prompt for today. And of all the snacks on the planet, potato chips are my downfall. As, I’ve mentioned this month I’m trying new things so we have a human being, something I never sketch, replete with foreshortening and in the form of a self-portrait, aged down to fit my current storybook style. For the record, the modern day version looks quite similar, but the hair would have a touch more silver and the face would have a touch more wrinkles. Okay, quite a few more, but the sketch was far too small to include them all. At the beginning of the 1960’s Lays Potato chips came up with a rather clever marketing campaign that heralded the slogan, “Betcha can’t eat just one!” As it turns out, sugar, salt and fat have a sneaky way of skipping right by our normal mechanisms that make us feel full. And, since potato chips are only made of that stuff, they sail right past our brains and leave us mindlessly wanting more. This is good news for other potato chip addicts out there, as it’s simply not our fault. They are perfectly engineered to make us lean into a more visceral feelings instead. So, pass me another chip!
As many of you know this month I’m sharing my ink-only version as I go along as well. In today’s case, I actually preferred the black and white version as it’s the only one I had in my head. I was thinking about the storybook illustrations from books I had when I was a kid and those weren’t in color.
Hands are weird and difficult things to sketch indeed, and this is my very first attempt at sketching a proper hand. It is actually my hand and I intended to give myself a proper manicure while sketching, but ended up with the real nails instead. Yet, I figured a foreshortened hand always look a bit claw-like so that really shouldn’t be a problem. What I love about my current journey is that I’m practicing something more akin to book illustration. Granted, I’ve only drawn two of these, but I figure by the end of the month, I will have put in a good amount of practice. What I learned today is that I don’t mind sketching people, but I only ever learned how to make them in a drawing class I took in college. I was never really taught how to color them properly, so painting them has always left me a bit stressed and confused. As always, when one feels this way, it’s a perfect reason to go ahead and DO it anyway!
I’ve noticed that the fact that I have an audience has made me a bit shy. I tend to stick to things I know have been successful and not try something unproven. So, this month, I’m just sort of going for it! Expect the unexpected! This feels like the perfect moment in my art journey to DO whatever comes to mind, and by that, I simply mean trying things I’ve always wished I could make. I adore the fabulous illustrations from the books of my childhood and the incredible imagination of the artists who made them. And all of my practice over more than four years of sketching stuff has given me a visual database of sorts. Though I have to admit that I get a bit shy about sharing things this far outside of my comfort zone. The thing is, I didn’t start like this. I shared everything I made because, well, very few people were watching. More people showed up and I felt like I had to stick to what I was making to keep them coming back. But today, we have our own little community here on Doodlewash. It’s a beautiful and supportive community that’s given me courage to try new things. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart for inspiring me to DO things I have only ever avoided. Making art without the lovely support of a friendly community is never as much fun. Instead, it can turn into the much sadder feeling that only comes from eating just one potato chip.
Wonderful post and sketch, Charlie! Your first attempt at sketching a hand has turned out great, I think.
Your foreshortening is fabulous and I love your stylized Charlie. I’m glad that when it comes to trying new things out of your comfort zone, you’ve decided you can’t DO just one!
Great post Charlie! I love this! It is all about having fun and pushing our skillset forward. Now that my art is out of my studio and hanging on exhibit for the month of October I need to get back to DOing!
I remember those commercials. I love your sketch and your doodlewash of it. Munch on Charlie!
Wow! These are fabulous! I guess you can do people after all. My only beef with these is that those are obviously Pringles and really, not real potato chips! 😂😂 I was at the doctor today and found out that my cholesterol is the lowest it’s been since I was a teenager! Yay me! Pass the chips p!ease! Lol
I love anything salty but chips are definitely on top. Great viewpoint–what the chip sees. (K)
Wow, Charlie! What an amazing drawing – hand, foreshortening, you and your blue glasses, and, well, chips! Thanks for sharing your stretch from your comfort zone. You continue to inspire in ways you probably never realized!
I love every thing about this drawing and the way you colored it in! I definitely can’t eat “just one.” If I buy a big bag of my favorite chips (Lay’s Regular), I’ll eat half in the first sitting.
Wow both look so fabulous not sure which is my fav!! High five you rocked it!!! 🙂