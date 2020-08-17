For our prompt of “Feet” today, a baby elephant leapt to mind, with their big chunky feet that I find rather adorable. I got a bit lost watching videos of baby elephants bounding around and tumbling on the ground as they learned to use those giant feet for the first time. It’s absolutely priceless. And, It’s lucky that elephants don’t wear shoes as they would have quite a bit of difficultly finding a pair that fit properly. But, what I find perfectly lovely is that if you mouth the phrase “elephant shoes” to someone you care for, it looks just like you’re whispering “I love you.” Though elephants don’t share our language, I still imagined a happy little elephant mouthing the phrase to a passing butterfly. Babies always enjoy every lovely thing they see, and I think that’s always a nice reminder for adults as well. Truly, there can really never be too much love in the world. Even if we’re now living in a time when we must keep our distance, there are still ways to show our love and appreciation from afar.



I love those sweet tiny gestures that express big emotions. Indeed, one can also mouth the phrase “Olive Juice” to express love, but I rather enjoy also thinking about an elephant in high tops. Sometimes, just a subtle expression can express all of the joy and love one has for someone else. Then there are all of the inside jokes that only two of a kind can understand. I have many of these that I share with my mom and sister, many of which have lasted for years. Or, just a silly secret language that keeps love fresh and life just a bit more interesting. Philippe and I have lots of little inside jokes or silly conversations, many of them built from the elaborate stories we’ve created for our dog Phineas. Even when he’s not in the room, we still talk for him as if he were there, getting the last word in about whatever is currently taking place. I’m sure Phineas thinks we’re absolutely bonkers, but I also hope he knows that we’re always thinking of him.

We have a lot of fun in our house, but we do miss going out in the world with friends and being able to visit our family across the ocean. But, these times will pass and there are more ways to connect today than when I was a kid. That’s a pretty awesome thing indeed. I never liked chatting on the phone, so being about to see a person via video chat is a really wonderful experience. Well, seeing them is wonderful, but I’m usually a few haircuts behind and haven’t shaved in a week these days, so I’m not sure it’s quite as rewarding for them. Life still feels a bit surreal these days and though we’re getting used to things, it doesn’t make the forced distance any easier. And, even though masks might hide our faces most of the time in the world out there, when we’re at home with our closest companions, there are still times when we don’t have to say anything at all. We can just smile knowingly, while silently mouthing the phrase, “elephant shoes.”

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in