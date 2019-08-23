GUEST ARTIST: “A Love-Hate Relationship” by Emaan Imtiaz

Lighthouse Watercolor Painting by Emaan Imtiaz

Hello! My name is Emaan Imtiaz. I’m 19 years old and live in a small town in Pakistan. I am also currently studying biotechnology and want to pursue a career in teaching. I remember being quite terrible at both drawing and coloring, and was pretty sure I would have no later interest in art. Art and painting are something that run deep in my family history and it was somewhat disappointing to not have inherited the magic in my hands.

My mother, however, constantly encouraged me to do the best I could and by the time I was 13 years old, I was somewhat capable of holding a brush straight. Improving in this skill was hard since I was studying every subject that had absolutely no relation to my side-hobby and I would paint one piece every four to five months. It was not until last year that I seriously took up painting as a skill that I wanted to invest my time and effort into, so I’m still lacking. A lot, actually.

Cars In Street Watercolor Painting by Emaan ImtiazI believe I have something of a love-hate relationship with watercolor painting. It’s the only medium I’ve ever used and the only one I’m comfortable in, but as much as painting is a stress relief, it’s also my greatest stress. There’s a constant pressure to be better than I am, but also the weighty belief that I’m stuck in one spot.

Building in the Mountains Watercolor Painting by Emaan Imtiaz

I do believe every artist experiences this at some point. Looking at the work of professionals and full-time artists, you just can’t help but cast a criticizing eye on your own work and find it wanting. There are days when I don’t even want to mar the clean paper with a single stroke in fear of a bad outcome.

Finding my style took me a long time and I think I’m still in the process, but I’m almost there. I try to not be intimidated or feel small when I look at beautiful paintings (such as the extremely, extremely talented guest artists here on doodlewash). And I think with time, I’ll be confident enough in my own work and not feel the need to compare.

Mountains and Water Watercolor Painting by Emaan Imtiaz

I think the hardest part in my painting process is selecting a reference image. They either seem too hard for me to do or too dull to be recreated. Once I’ve chosen a picture, I can muddle through the rest with relative ease. I try to keep only to paint, but sometimes clean up with pencil colors or regular ballpens.

Peaches In Basket Watercolor Painting by Emaan Imtiaz

I don’t have a specific spot for painting; a desk, a bed, or even the floor works just fine. I don’t like taking too long on one piece. If it can’t be completed within a day, chances are I’ll never look back at it again. I usually start in the morning and work for hours straight till its done by the evening.

Materials I Use

I’ve used Pelikan watercolors ever since I started, and regular, cheap paintbrushes. It was only recently that i acquired a Daler Rowney sketchbook for watercolors and Royal-Art handmade brushes. It was actually after using good material that I realized that it’s actually quite, quite hard to work in an already hard medium when you have poor-quality painting materials. Hence, my number one advice: invest in good supplies. You won’t regret it.

Colorful Sunset Watercolor Painting by Emaan Imtiaz

I’ll conclude with the firm declaration that I will keep striving to improve. Painting is something I want to be part of both in my personal and professional life. Maybe years later, I’ll look back and tell 19 year old Emaan that she’s doing just fine, and will soon be proud of the art she creates.

Emaan Imtiaz
Instagram
Facebook

(A HUGE thank you to you Mr. O’Shields for giving me such a wonderful opportunity for which I feel not at all deserving. It was actually through doodlewash that I was able to incorporate painting into my regular routine again, or it would have slowly faded away from me. Thanks so much for the work you DO!)

17 Comments
  1. Linda M. Gigliotti 9 hours ago

    Emaan Imtiaz Your work is wonderful. I always said I can’t draw til a seasoned artist and crafter encouraged me. Even I like my work now! Just keep doing it, you are already way ahead of me! Your mom is right.

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      thank you so much for the encouragement Linda!

      Reply
  2. Mary Roff 9 hours ago

    Your work is wonderful! Art is a journey and you are well on the way; there’s nothing lacking in your work at all, it’s beautiful!!

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      Thank you! 🙂 😉

      Reply
  3. rubiescorner 7 hours ago

    I love your style, and that the paintings don’t appear heavy. There is lightness about them. I love everything I see here, and that is not always the case.

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      That means a lot to me thank you so much! 🙂

      Reply
  4. Karen 6 hours ago

    Thank you for sharing your story, Emaan! First of all, your paintings are lovely. And you are absolutely right about the joy AND stress we can experience in our watercolor journeys. Especially when we are trying to learn a new technique or aspect, right? Keep at the painting — as much as you can in between studies — and keep sharing your beautiful work.

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      its a strange mixture of stress and peace that infuriates you but doesn’t let you stay away from a brush for too long 😀 thank you for your appreciation <3

      Reply
  5. Laura Kate 5 hours ago

    Emaan – you are deserving. Keep believing in yourself.

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      Thank you so much Laura 🙂

      Reply
  6. Karen Fortier 5 hours ago

    Emaan your work is beautiful! Thank you for sharing your story!

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      Thank you for reading and liking it 🙂 🙂 <3

      Reply
  7. Zertab Quaderi 4 hours ago

    Awesome work! Hope to see more!

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      thank you and definitely! :p 🙂 😉

      Reply
  8. Pam Love 3 hours ago

    I think your work is pretty amazing and you are only 19. I like your style all ready. Nice and light and clean. I a sure you may discover new styles with more practice and daring to try new things even though they won’t turn out perfect. Its learning what you can make work and what doesn’t. Practice practice practice will make it happen. You are off to a great start. I think your mother may have recognized this talent in you when you didn’t. Mothers are like that. You are lucky.

    Reply
    • Emaan Imtiaz 2 hours ago

      thank you so much for the appreciation and advice! I’ll keep it in mind 😉

      Reply
  9. Mahi's Dunya 21 mins ago

    Way to go girlie XoXo

    Reply

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

