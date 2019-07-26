For Day 26 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Natural Wonders,” I couldn’t quite decide what to choose, so I simply painted a little bird enjoying the view. Feel free to imagine that this bird is viewing whatever natural wonder you love most! Yeah, that’s the perfect solution when one can’t decide. And sure, there are the big name Natural Wonders, but I tend to find myself fascinated with just about any little things that occurs naturally. Nature has such a beautiful way of making order out of chaos, and it’s quite inspiring. Everything is so different, yet it all comes together in such a beautiful way. Definitely a wonderful source of inspiration for artists. And yes, I also just adore sketching birds! There are so many different varieties that it would take a lifetime to sketch them all. I saw an article once that said there were actually around 18,000 species of birds, nearly double what was thought previously. At a sketch a day, this would take over 49 years, which seems a bit excessive. So, I’m content just sketching a random bird every now and again.

As we head into the weekend, I’m thrilled that the weather here is a bit more mild and it’s actually pleasant to be outside again. In Paris yesterday, however, it was nearly 109F (almost 43C!), setting a new record, but thankfully dropped again suddenly to more acceptable temperatures. But as crazy as the weather gets, the world outdoors is still a wonderful and magical place. Though I mostly paint indoors at my kitchen counter, you’ll find me moving outdoors sometimes in the spring and summer to sketch on our terrace. Or, just color a little doodle I snuck in earlier in the day on a lunch break. I often wish I had more time for sketching stuff, so I could make more than one thing in a day. But, as many of you discovered during World Watercolor Month, just making one thing a day is quite an accomplishment in itself! So I’m super proud to show up with my one little offering each day. It’s become my favorite little ritual and one that takes every bit of stress away each time I DO it! So, yeah, that’s why I’m constantly trying to get others to DO it as well. And I hope when this month is over, you’ll keep right on sketching stuff with me for our August Art Challenge! Just a reminder… though watercolors and gouache are still the only painting mediums, the normal monthly Doodlewash art challenges always welcome all types of drawings as well! (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!)

Enjoying nature and the outdoors also provides endless options for plein air painting! And our friends at Winsor & Newton are back with another sample giveaway. This time they’re featuring Cotman Watercolours, a high quality yet affordable paint great for quick sketching and Winsor & Newton Fineliners, available in five nib sizes, and shaped for every style of drawing, featuring unparalleled ink flow using water resistant, non-fading pigment ink. Ten winners can enter to win a sampler pack of Cotman Water Colours and a Winsor & Newton Fineliner today by adding “I Want Winsor & Newton!” to your comment below. This is only open to US/Canada, so be sure to also check out our international giveaways happening now! I’ll draw 10 names from everyone who comments with the phrase tomorrow night before I post, and those 10 lucky folks will get a sample (be sure to look for my reply to you so I can let you know, and you can then send me your name and address for shipping). I hope you’re enjoying this month as much as I have! It’s been such an exciting and incredible journey. And if you take a look at our World Watercolor Month global art gallery, you’ll see just what it’s like to spend a bit of time enjoying natural wonders!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

