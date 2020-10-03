For our prompt of “Cat” today, I decided to sketch a little black cat since we’re at the start of Halloween month. I’ve loved this month ever since I was a little kid. At that time, I was always so excited to pick out my costume that I would wear later in the month. Though, I often had a terrible time trying to decided on just one idea. I loved the spooky fun of the month, but nothing too terribly scary. Not much has changed there, hence the lack of poison and skulls in the potions that I’ve made here. I’d like to think that the witch who owns this particular kitty, or apothekitty as it were, would be a good witch. The kind that makes fun things happen while helping people to love more and smile more. It’s the sort of magic that doesn’t change someone into a newt, but the kind that creates a happy emotional response, which in itself can be even more transformative. And, when my black cat crosses your path, he brings nothing but good luck. At least, that’s the kind of magic I love to imagine most.
As I mentioned before, Philippe doesn’t like anything that’s scary. I’ve been busy preparing a list of movies that we might watch this month in honor of Halloween, but some have had to be stricken from the list as I know he’d find them too frightening. Even some movies that I loved from years ago were actually rather creepy, even though they were intended for kids. One of my favorites of these is The Witches staring Angelica Huston, by one of my favorite authors, Roald Dahl. It’s delightfully twisted and all of the strange camera angles make it really spooky as well! I got Philippe to watch this with me last night while we were having our weekly pizza and he really seemed to enjoy it. Though he did jump a few times. They’ve apparently remade this and it’s coming out later this month, but it doesn’t look quite the same. Most movies get so overproduced now that the stories get a bit lost as well as the original intention. And judging from the trailer, it’s not remotely spooky and lacks all of the weirdness I adored in the original.
As for potions, I like the idea of them and the bottles are really fun to create. I actually realized when I’d almost finished my sketch that I had three blank labels to create as well. So, I had to invent some quick packaging designs to complete things. It was a blast and a fun thing to DO this afternoon! Tonight, I’m not sure what we’ll end up doing. Perhaps I can get Philippe to watch another spooky kid’s movie with me. Our dog Phineas seems completely uninterested in watching anything at all on television and just spends the evening hoping he’ll get some extra treats. Yet, it strikes me that my own little world is far removed from that of witches and sorcery. It’s so ridiculously simple that it might even seem a bit too mundane for some. But, it’s the world I love most. A world filled with silly fun and those little routines that make me smile. And, though it might not seem to have the excitement that comes from spells performed with puffs of smokes, I’ll always prefer the beautiful charm that can only come from everyday magic.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Bezimida Orange, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Heh. The apothekitty. That sounds like a perfect name for a book series! Hubby loves the gory movies, unfortunately for me. I refuse to be in the room if anything with Chucky or the Leprechaun is on, but for the rest, I find a good book and stick my nose in it, so he can pretend I’m watching the movie with him.
Great black kitty Charlie. My husband, who is a pharmacist, would have several suggestions for what could be in this apothecary kitty’s bottles. The flower garden that he suggested got vetoed by me. Enjoy your weekend!
Wonderful post, Charlie. Black kitties are wonderful.and I can only imagine them being involved in the best, happiest kind of magic.
Jaws is always my vote for scary movie!
I always wanted to get some tiny jars a put some sand, a tiny stone, a tiny piece of driftwood, and a tiny gull feather in it. The tag says, instant beach, just add water. My friend brought me back a tiny spell jar from Salem, Mass. That was cute. I’m not sure if I ever saw Witches. I’m going to have to check it out.
Your apothe-kitty has a great little smirky little smile-a secret keeper! You have time to watch ‘Frankenweenie’, just put your hand over Phineas’ eyes when Vincent hits the baseball out of the park! Phillipe can handle ‘Boxtrolls’ and ‘The Curse io the Were-Rabbit'(Wallace and Grommit). I bet you’ve seen it and it isn’t over the top but ‘Kubo’ is gorgeous! Have fun, that’s also magic!
Nothing wrong with simple living, Charlie! I have never understood people whose lives are so full of drama. Yikes! I had a friend who had major drama with each and every boyfriend. One hit her, one stalked her, one kidnapped her, one stole her identity. Geez Louise, Charlie! I have had people make fun of me for being “boring” and so conservative. I usually just say thank you! haha haha Anyway, I laughed because you’re still trying to get Philippe to try scary movies. Okay, speaking of kid movies, there is one that I think is cute. It’s called Monster Club, I believe. I will look it up. It may be too kiddie, but it’s cute. It’s a group of kids that like monster stuff and pretend to search for monsters to kill. Anyway, the main kid has a sidekick: A Beagle! I watch it for the beagle, but the monsters that come back to life are monsters that you and I grew up with. Dracula, Werewolf, Frankenstein, The Mummy. It’s kid creepy, but so cute.
Do you remember Abbott and Costello movies? Like when they meet The Mummy. I miss those. 💜 Cute black kitty. I had one once and his name was Kitty. haha haha I just couldn’t pick a name!