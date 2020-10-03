For our prompt of “Cat” today, I decided to sketch a little black cat since we’re at the start of Halloween month. I’ve loved this month ever since I was a little kid. At that time, I was always so excited to pick out my costume that I would wear later in the month. Though, I often had a terrible time trying to decided on just one idea. I loved the spooky fun of the month, but nothing too terribly scary. Not much has changed there, hence the lack of poison and skulls in the potions that I’ve made here. I’d like to think that the witch who owns this particular kitty, or apothekitty as it were, would be a good witch. The kind that makes fun things happen while helping people to love more and smile more. It’s the sort of magic that doesn’t change someone into a newt, but the kind that creates a happy emotional response, which in itself can be even more transformative. And, when my black cat crosses your path, he brings nothing but good luck. At least, that’s the kind of magic I love to imagine most.



As I mentioned before, Philippe doesn’t like anything that’s scary. I’ve been busy preparing a list of movies that we might watch this month in honor of Halloween, but some have had to be stricken from the list as I know he’d find them too frightening. Even some movies that I loved from years ago were actually rather creepy, even though they were intended for kids. One of my favorites of these is The Witches staring Angelica Huston, by one of my favorite authors, Roald Dahl. It’s delightfully twisted and all of the strange camera angles make it really spooky as well! I got Philippe to watch this with me last night while we were having our weekly pizza and he really seemed to enjoy it. Though he did jump a few times. They’ve apparently remade this and it’s coming out later this month, but it doesn’t look quite the same. Most movies get so overproduced now that the stories get a bit lost as well as the original intention. And judging from the trailer, it’s not remotely spooky and lacks all of the weirdness I adored in the original.

As for potions, I like the idea of them and the bottles are really fun to create. I actually realized when I’d almost finished my sketch that I had three blank labels to create as well. So, I had to invent some quick packaging designs to complete things. It was a blast and a fun thing to DO this afternoon! Tonight, I’m not sure what we’ll end up doing. Perhaps I can get Philippe to watch another spooky kid’s movie with me. Our dog Phineas seems completely uninterested in watching anything at all on television and just spends the evening hoping he’ll get some extra treats. Yet, it strikes me that my own little world is far removed from that of witches and sorcery. It’s so ridiculously simple that it might even seem a bit too mundane for some. But, it’s the world I love most. A world filled with silly fun and those little routines that make me smile. And, though it might not seem to have the excitement that comes from spells performed with puffs of smokes, I’ll always prefer the beautiful charm that can only come from everyday magic.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in