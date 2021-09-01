Welcome to a brand new month and our September Doodlewash Art Challenge! I’m jumping in as we begin the month to help kick things off using our first prompt of “Kitty,” with this little cat marveling at a butterfly. I have to admit to being like this little kitten when it comes to viewing things in nature. I find myself constantly marveling at all of the beauty and wonder around me, even though it’s often just something perfectly familiar. Indeed, butterflies are so fascinating to watch as they flutter around. It’s definitely amazing to think it was once a caterpillar inching along, which is equally interesting to watch. Yet, it’s all quite commonplace. Those are the things I love most in life. The bits of the world that are so simple that they become perfectly fantastic when we take the time to really stop and look. And, as crazy as the world might seem at times, there’s still so much goodness to experience. It’s all just a matter of where we look.



This past week has been a whirlwind of activity with work, and so I’m taking a couple extra days off as I head into the long weekend. I don’t have anything planned, but that’s always rather exciting as I can just let the day take me where it wants to go next. I do plan to go on a few extra walks, but beyond that I think a bit of laziness will also be on the schedule as well. My dog Phineas is the master at this, so I’ll likely cuddle up with him at some point and learn from the best. At least until he decides it gets awkward and sneezes so I’ll leave him alone. He’s not your ordinary sort of dog, but that’s all part of his icy charm. Right now, he’s really miffed because Philippe used one of the worst curse words imaginable. Philippe told him he had to “wait” for dinner. Phineas glared at him and then wandered over to sit by the refrigerator, attempting to look forlorn instead of irritated, but failing quite miserably.

I can’t really blame Phineas, as I tend to enjoy immediate gratification as well. It’s not easy to take things slow and yes, “wait” for something. I’ll put things on a wish list that I want to have and then have to resist the urge to just go ahead and buy them for myself. But, I don’t actually need anything more in my life. I already have everything I could possibly need. That doesn’t stop me from wanting lots of things, of course. I think it’s wonderful to enjoy simply being content and to find a bit of quiet time to reflect on life with gratitude. That said, it’s great to want new things! It truly means that I’m not so content in my life that I couldn’t possibly imagine more. I’m constantly imagining more and that’s what makes this journey so much fun! Taking a few steps toward a goal is sometimes more than enough. I don’t have to race to the finish line, when there’s so much to experience along the way. Sometimes, it’s enough to simply let life happen as it wants and live in the moment, while enjoying those everyday wonders.

