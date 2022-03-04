GUEST ARTIST: “Magical Watercolor” by Evgenia Cordie

Hi there! My name is Evgenia, I am 35 years old and I am a professional watercolor artist and a teacher based in Belgium. As a child I always loved to draw, to paint and to color. It was the happiest moment of my teens when I went for the first time to an art school, where I’ve been learning drawing, composition, painting with watercolors, history of art and sculpture.

I considered painting my hobby and studied design and photography. For many years, I’ve worked as a graphic designer and web designer but always missed the paper, the paint – the traditional painting.

In 2006, I started to paint with oil colors, acrylic, pastels, pencils to understand that these were not my art media. I stopped painting for a while, searching for my real self in art and suddenly one day, feeling an urge to paint, I started taking my old watercolors, my brushes and understanding that this magic is absolutely my real me. I have painted exclusively with watercolors since 2015 and I love this watercolor magic, its light, its fluid texture and how flexible it is.

I am inspired by nature, people and especially the connection between nature and people. My themes are all living things – animals, birds, people in nature, portraits, still life with objects that tell you about people. In my paintings I try to capture light, warmth and feeling… a story behind the scene.

My heart lies with teaching and painting watercolors. Helping people to discover this magical medium, because it is not as difficult as you think, you just have to know how. I find the techniques very important, it helps to understand how to achieve that effect or another, to help you express yourself. You can find my detailed lessons on Skillshare or discover free watercolor tutorials on Youtube. Also on Instagram I post watercolor tips & tricks and the painting process.

I mostly use Royal Talens Van Gogh and Rembrandt watercolor and sometimes White Nights watercolor. I love quality synthetic and red sable brushes from Da Vinci, Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Winsor & Newton brushes. Squirrel brushes or petit-gris are less resilient and absorb much water which makes them nice for color washes.

I prefer painting on cold pressed 100% cotton paper from Arches or Lanaquarelle. Hot pressed paper is also interesting for illustrations and portraits because of its smooth texture. I like to paint in series like my ‘Summer feeling’, ‘Winter Wonderland’, ‘A cup of coffee, please’ series.

Before I start sketching or painting I have to see the whole picture in my mind. That’s why I always start with searching for inspiration. It can be a nature walk, a good book, sunset evening, beautiful music etc. I try to make photos to visualize my idea or if I can’t I search for visuals on Pinterest. Often I combine parts of different visuals to create a new one, and I draw or I make a collage in Photoshop before drawing. When I am satisfied with my drawing, I make a couple of color sketches and then I start to paint. It is always exciting, like for the first time!

My favorite technique is wet watercolor on wet paper, combined with splashes of water and paint, salt, masking and painting the details on dry paper it becomes a finished painting.

If you love watercolor and want to learn more about it, try to paint regularly and every time you paint use different watercolor techniques, so you can discover what techniques are the best to express your ideas.

