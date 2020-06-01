Welcome to a brand new month and the start of our June Doodlewash Art Challenge! The first prompt out of the gate is “Ice Cream,” so that’s what I sketched for today. Since I always make up fantasy desserts, it occurred to me that I don’t have to always stay with realistic portions and could “eat” as much ice cream as I would like. So we have five scoops in various flavors! I’ve never actually eaten five whole scoops of ice cream in a single sitting, but it’s certainly fun to imagine. And, as ever, doodlewashes are blissfully calorie-free. I do have some vanilla ice cream in the freezer still I think. I’m always hesitant to rush to look as I don’t want my hopes to be crushed so quickly if it’s not there. If it is there, I’m certainly going to treat myself as a way to celebrate a brand new month of sketching stuff. At least that will be my excuse. And I’ll be sure I’m the one serving since, as I’ve mentioned previously, Philippe’s version of a scoop is more like a teaspoon.



They say, whoever they are, that “too much of a good thing” is bad, and well, there are many things to which this can apply. Ice cream is likely one of them, but thankfully sketching it is simply not on the list. Indeed, when it comes to drawing and painting, too much is never enough. I wish I had hours and hours to devote to making art, but I only have a precious few minutes each day. But, like ice cream, a little bit can still be the most wonderful thing in the world. I was so rushed today, that I had that little moment where I thought I wasn’t going to be able to make anything at all. As most of you know, this hasn’t actually happened yet. But, that doesn’t mean that I don’t have days where it feels like something impossible to DO! In times like this, I just open my sketchbook and start scribbling. Soon, I’m lost in the joy of it all and the time I thought I didn’t have presents itself.

I’m a firm believer that we should always make time each day to do the things we love most. I love to read and play video games and I’ve carved out a little bit of time for each before bed each day as well. It’s not a ton of time, mind you, but it’s enough to get a good taste of what I enjoy. Still, yes, I always wish for more time, but I’ll take what I can get. For the record, I feel the same about dessert when Philippe serves it. And though we won’t likely be having a fabulous dessert tonight, I just saw him put something savory that smelled amazing into the oven. I’m rather excited to see what’s coming next. And each day in my sketchbook, I feel the very same. So, whatever little bit of time I have to do the things I love, I take, and it always feels excessively delicious!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

