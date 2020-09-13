For our prompt of “Sport” today, I wasn’t sure what to sketch as I’ve never really played or been interested in sports. Though, I did sometimes bat around tennis balls with my best friend in high school. He was actually good at playing tennis, and I was complete rubbish, but it was still rather fun. Keeping my eye on the ball was the hardest part, because focusing on anything at all has always been tough for me. Even playing family games like croquet as a kid was fun at first, but I would get antsy if it took too long to finish and I wanted to bounce off and do something new. Sketching each day has been a blast since I tend to do it by bouncing around between different subjects and ideas. And when I’m in the zone of making something, I find myself staying in that space longer than anything else I do in life. Even it’s still just for a few minutes each day. But, it’s always a fun time and keeps me coming back to see what might appear the next day.



Though I could try to fix my lack of focus, I instead use it to my advantage and create lots of different things. Yeah, I know this seems perfectly crazy, but it’s surprised what you can create out of the things that appear naturally. I’ve managed to make four books with the sketches I’ve made here, so that’s not too bad. Granted, I would like to create a book from scratch next, but I’ve not yet found any extra time to do it. So, I just keep right on sketching stuff and know that an idea of what to do with all that stuff will present itself one day. I figure as long as I’m practicing my skills and learning new things, then it’s a really productive approach. And like playing a game, I just want to have fun and work off a little stress from the day throughout the week. On the weekends, it’s just pure playtime and I adore it!

Today, Philippe and I watched some silly things on television at lunch and then went our separate ways for the afternoon. He went to work on practicing 3D animation and tending to his virtual zoo. I kept the silly television on in the background while I spent some time sketching and painting. Though I had all afternoon to do so, I got distracted quickly and found myself doing several other things as well. But it was super fun, so I must have been doing all of the right things. Tonight, we’ll get together again for dinner, though I’m not yet sure what’s on the menu. Our dog Phineas has been passed out asleep most of the day, but will magically burst to life shortly when he realizes it’s close to mealtime. It’s a rather startling transition to watch. And the most important thing will be to simply enjoy the last few hours of the weekend together. Family time is the other moment when I’m able to find a bit more focus. Much of living a happy and simple life is just about knowing when it’s truly important to keep one’s eye on the ball.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

