For our prompt of “Eyes” today, I chose a dog’s eyes as they always melt my heart. This isn’t my dog, as I’ve already painted him countless times and need to practice other varieties. And, I have to admit to loving every single variety in existence when it comes to dogs. They are truly one of my favorite animals. I’ve always had a dog throughout my life, with only a brief hiatus during college. For me, they are definitely a “best friend” and add so much joy and love to a family. The kind of love that comes in the most wonderful form. That elusive unconditional love that we often only dream about or read about in romance books. Even though our own dog, Phineas the basenji, is a bit more reserved in the way he expresses emotions, his love is clearly apparent. Sure, he’ll sneeze to express his disapproval of something much of the time, but when it’s time to a cuddle, he’s not one to turn it down. Though, he does have a curious way of making it always seem like he’s doing us a favor in the process. This uniqueness is something that can be found in all animals, humans included. And, it’s the most wonderful thing in the world. After all, we ultimately love what’s truly unique about another living being. It’s how we know we’ve found something genuinely special.

In yesterday’s post, I mentioned that Phineas tried watercolor painting for the first time, and many asked to see his masterpiece, so I’ve included it here. To be clear, this is the first painting of any kind he’s ever tried. Here’s a rundown of his process in his own words: First, my dad dissolves an entire watercolor cake from a non-toxic Crayola set of watercolors in a glass. Then it’s time for dad to wash my paw, as this is how I prefer to apply the paint due to an egregious lack of opposable thumbs making holding a brush cumbersome. Claws, however, provide a lovely bit of added detail. My paw is then dipped in the first color, and I walk, no, dance really, across the paper. My paw is then cleaned again and the second color is added. For this piece, I chose blues and yellow-oranges as my dad’s tell me they are complementary. I’ve no idea what that word actually means. These are truly the only two colors I can actually see. After the second color is applied, I get a treat, so this bit of nonsense is indeed something I recommend that everyone try, for the treat alone.

The actual event was comical and wonderful to watch at the same time. Phineas carefully walked across the paper in blue creating what now looks a bit like little blue butterflies. We were expected more obvious doglike paw prints, but watercolor isn’t quite that precise as we all know. He then got a little treat so the second color, was a bit impatient and well, totally chaotic as he rushed and scratched his way to the next treat. The end result was insanely wet and literally had to dry overnight so we didn’t know what it would actually look like until the morning. Actually, we were both a bit stunned. He only obliterated one of the blue “butterflies,” choosing to carefully avoid the areas that he already painted. This is quite similar to how he chooses to pee, so it really shouldn’t be all that surprising. Yet, he was unusually thrilled by the outcome. True, treats were involved as positive reinforcement, but he actually wagged his tail, something he rarely ever does. Such displays of emotion are apparently uncouth in his mind. In the end, he just got to be a part of the family and DO what he’s seen me doing each and every day. And he did it without overthinking things too much, teaching me to DO the same more often. I never really knew there was so much to learn by taking a moment to view the world through the eyes of dog.

