Face To Face

For our prompt of “Seahorse” today, I sketched a couple of colorful seahorses enjoying a quiet moment together. I’ve always been fascinated by these creatures. They’re so odd, yet so beautiful with a graceful, almost otherworldly quality. Seahorse sightings for me have only ever been through the glass of an aquarium, but I find myself lost in their allure and studying them as if I were preparing for a test. Indeed, when it comes to creativity, nature always produces the most inventive and remarkable ideas. Though I’ve posted a lot of the fun facts that I’ve discovered throughout the years, each year, scientists discover new facts that debunk old knowledge and send it into the realm of myth. What we think we know today about the natural world might just become the stuff of legends tomorrow. I find that all rather intriguing. Rather than a black and white world made up of fact versus fiction, we’re simply part of a much more colorful and continually evolving story that’s perpetually in the process of being told.



This is something I think about as I look in the mirror each morning watching nature in action. My face has changed quite a lot from when I was younger. It’s not simply the bit of extra weight that hides the once jutting jawbone or the little lines that mark years of laughing and smiling. It’s how I now see myself in that mirror. Once upon a time, I would fuss with my physical appearance trying to make it look a certain way before heading out into the world. It was like it wasn’t actually me, but simply something I would choose and style like selecting the appropriate mask to coordinate with the clothes I planned to wear that day. I’d craft my hair into a particular “look” that became part of whatever overall look I was trying to achieve. In truth, the people around me spend far more time seeing my face than I do. They are much more acquainted with it. So, it’s not surprising that it’s taken me years to look upon that face and treat it with a more amiable and casual acceptance.

These days, I still try to look generally presentable, but I’ve given up on all of the fuss that comes with trying to look like something more than I am naturally. Recently, Philippe and I were eating a very early breakfast at a diner. After I had a long chat with the waitress, he tells me I had a bit of toothpaste on my upper lip. This would normally embarrass me, but I simply shrugged it off. After attempting to wipe away the offending spot with the usual multiple rounds of “did I get it?” I realized something more disturbing. I hadn’t yet brushed my teeth that day. Perhaps I’ve grown a bit too comfortable with that face in the mirror. But, I don’t particularly care about all of that. I far prefer to examine the faces of those around me. My husband and my dear friends who bring light and joy to my life. Those are the faces that truly matter. They’re the ones I want to study and remember with those familiar expressions that sneak their way into most of my illustrations. This is the mirror that matters most. In the end, I simply want to experience that look of love and acceptance in another’s eyes during that exquisite moment when we’re simply enjoying time together, face to face.

