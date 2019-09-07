For our prompt of “Flowers” today, I decided to illustrate a pair as they are beginning to wilt. Though certainly an event that’s a bit melancholy I also find it quite beautiful. And indeed, whenever I attempt to keep flowers in the house, this result happens much sooner than expected. I’m not remotely good at caring for plants, but I adore having them around me. Indeed, I didn’t even have flowers to sketch from life today as I’m not allowed to buy anymore until I learn to take care of them properly. This is what Philippe basically told me when my recent requests to bring some home from the grocery store were shot down with a sly smile. I found myself turning into a child again and saying things like, “I promise I’ll take care of them better this time!” To this, he just shook his head and wandered off toward the produce. I was left standing and admiring the flowers that would not get adopted by me that day, and if I listened closely enough, I’m rather sure I heard them breathe a sigh of relief. So, making a quick sketch of some is the next best thing, and probably the best thing for the flowers as well.

Today, Philippe and I decided to go to lunch at a French bistro that we’ve not been to in awhile, mostly because it’s a bit pricey. But, we decided since we’ve yet to plan a proper vacation, we should treat today like a staycation and splurge a bit. The weather was amazing and mild and we had a table outside. We started with escargot, had a couple of glasses of Bordeaux wine, and a delicious main course (chicken for me and liver for Philippe), and closed with a lovely apple dessert. So, as we head into dinnertime, we’re both too full to eat anything at all. But, it was totally worth it! Today was a fun reminder of enjoying life as it comes and not spending too much time planning how it turns out. And, in truth, days like today make me feel like I have actually taken a trip of some kind. I love the simplest things in life and one of the simplest ways of finding a bit of extra joy is simply to break up one’s routine a bit. Of course, as we were sitting in this particular neighborhood, we decided we’d like to live there as well. So, after lunch we took a drive to look at houses we might like to inhabit at some point.

Philippe has never lived in a traditional home in his entire life, having grown up in Paris apartments, so the idea of having four walls of his own and a yard is quite alluring. Though I grew up in a traditional split-level Midwestern home here in the States, as an adult, I’ve mostly lived in city apartments. I have to admit it would be nice to have a yard and own all four walls of a house, but there’s a bit more upkeep involved and I struggle with keeping plants alive. Our current house is a row home and we’re on the end so we own three walls, at least, which is rather lucky for a place right in the middle of the city. I’ve not thought about returning to a full house, but it’s a life experience that I really want Philippe to have, so perhaps one day we will make the change. After we spent the afternoon dreaming, however, we came home and had that other wonderful feeling in life. That feeling where nothing at all is missing. Surrounded by our simple things, we were comfortable and content. It’s wonderful to dream of grander things, but equally wonderful to stop and enjoy the subtle beauty of everyday things, like fading flowers.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

Published in