For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt today of “Fall,” I thought about that wonderful moment when one falls in love. Here to depict that are a couple of lovebirds on a branch. It strikes me that though there’s often that special someone in our lives, there are lots of times in life when we fall like this. Indeed, I fell for watercolor just over five years ago and that love is still stronger than ever! I remember the first day that watercolor and I met so vividly. Philippe brought home a little Reeves tin of color and I asked if I could play too. A made a little tree with ink and watercolor and proudly signed my name to my masterpiece. Okay, well, it wasn’t a masterpiece in the traditional sense, but it felt like one to me. That feeling of pride that comes from simply making something new. It was my first doodlewash and from that moment forward, we’ve never missed a day together. To me, that’s quite a beautiful love story.
And, yes, I have the love of my life to thank for introducing us. Philippe hasn’t painted in quite a long time now, but it was fun painting together in those early days. We’d often paint the same thing and it was fun to see my take and his take on the same subject. If I hadn’t also started this very blog at the same time, I’m not sure if I’d still be painting daily. Thanks to all of you, I was encouraged to pursue my new relationship, and watercolor and I are still a happy couple. For the record, the same goes for Philippe and I as well. And when you find something in life that makes your heart do backflips then I think it’s always important to follow that feeling. Relationships of all kinds take a bit of work to make happen, but it’s always worth the effort in the end. So, I have always made a little time each day for watercolor. Most days, I wish we had more time to play together, but even a little of something wonderful is better than nothing at all.
And since I know I’m not alone in my love of watercolor, I founded World Watercolor Month so we could all celebrate together! Also, I have another little extra giveaway for you! This one is for a 5×7 watercolour paper sample and cad-free dot cards from Winsor & Newton. It’s only open to residents of US/Canada, but not to worry as we have a lovely international giveaway going to win these paints (Click here to enter that now, if you haven’t yet!). If you are in US/Canada and would like a free sample, I have 25 to give away! Just add the phrase “I want cad-free colors!” to your comment below to let me know you’d like one. To make sure you get one, please, please remember to double-check this post tomorrow evening as I’ll have responded to let you know if you’ve won (and will need you to send me your contact info, of course!). I have quite a few, so many of you will get this one! To this very day, I’m still thrilled each time I open my sketchbook to make a little something in watercolor. Excited that I once again get to experience that wonderful feeling of falling in love!
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I know I shouldn’t, but I’m very curious about those cad-free colors, so – I want cad-free colors! If you get more than the 25 requests, please put me on the back-burner. One of the reasons, I try to post art every day, and do postcards for hubby’s lunchbag and do review and tutorials is to get me past those spells when I really don’t want to much of anything. I know once you stop for more than a day or two, it can be years before you get going again. It isn’t lack of desire, I don’t think, but we tend to make time for things that are habits, and the others we promise ourselves we’ll get to sooner or later. Art has to be a habit, or we fill the time doing other things and they usually are not as satifying.
I want cad-free colors! Charlie, today’s story and painting are especially touching. You and Philippe are lucky to have found each other. Enjoy!
I love your stories…and I agree relationships take work Happy for you and Phillipe..I am glad I found doodlewash to help encourage me in my daily habit and love of watercolors……Have a great evening!
I want cad-free colors!!!
Who doesn’t want ” I want cad-free colors!”. We all want to find the love of our lives and I am glad you have found yours. And I’ve seen Rosy-faced Lovebirds in person recently in Namibia (October 2019). I hope to go back with my love to once again see these beautiful bird. Paint on.
Wonderful Charlie! Watercolor does have a way of capturing your heart!
Such beautiful birds, Charlie!! Ah, how wonderful to share your life with the love of your life and how lucky to have found that special someone!! Don’t know what I would do without Doodlewash…always inspired by the wonderful work posted here and by reading your optimist blog each day. Of course, ” I want cad free colors!”, too! 😍
This is such a wonderful story. I didn’t realize it was Philippe who started you with watercolor. That you stuck with the task of painting every day is a testament to perseverance. I really enjoy painting, and though I mostly watercolor now, I also love oils for portraits and acrylic for murals and charcoal and pencils for detailed drawings. During this awful Covid crisis, I find that getting immersed in painting erases the stress, and makes me feel peaceful.
Your painting of the two lovebirds is truly beautiful, Charlie. Look how far you’ve come – with your own art and with promoting painting for others and the business of paint and art suppliers. Also with promoting art charities. You’re living the good life.
I want cad-free colors! Love your stories and watercolors. They always brighten my day!
I don’t know why it does this and doesn’t show my full name even though I’m logged in 😜🧐
Love your love birds! I want cad-free colours!
I want cad-free colors!……. I have a love affair with COLOR, watercolor is just my favorite way to indulge myself. Nothing beats the way watercolor dances together to create fun surprises.
I WANT CAD-FREE COLORS! 😊 Hola, Charlie! Such beautiful “pajaritos.” Gorgeous colors ! If in 5 years, I am a quarter good as you, I will count myself blessed! 😇
Aweeeeeeeeeee they are so beautiful!!!! Here is to all the fabulous ways we can fall in love. 🙂
I want cad free colors! Quiet day here. Very hot, but I was only outside for about an hour. Thanks to the rain I didn’t have to water. I did my paint and part of another that needs lots of drying in between. I made stuffed peppers for dinner. Excellent! And leftovers for tomorrow!
Beautiful budgies, Charlie, and tell Phillipe I said thanks for introducing you to watercolor! It would have been a terrible shame if you hadn’t had the chance 🎨 Also, I want cad-free colors!
Oh how lovey dovey! The colors on them are perfectly beautiful! And do I dare say I want cad-free colors, after just winning something the other day? Off to post my “fall” sketch. 😉