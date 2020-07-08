For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt today of “Fall,” I thought about that wonderful moment when one falls in love. Here to depict that are a couple of lovebirds on a branch. It strikes me that though there’s often that special someone in our lives, there are lots of times in life when we fall like this. Indeed, I fell for watercolor just over five years ago and that love is still stronger than ever! I remember the first day that watercolor and I met so vividly. Philippe brought home a little Reeves tin of color and I asked if I could play too. A made a little tree with ink and watercolor and proudly signed my name to my masterpiece. Okay, well, it wasn’t a masterpiece in the traditional sense, but it felt like one to me. That feeling of pride that comes from simply making something new. It was my first doodlewash and from that moment forward, we’ve never missed a day together. To me, that’s quite a beautiful love story.



And, yes, I have the love of my life to thank for introducing us. Philippe hasn’t painted in quite a long time now, but it was fun painting together in those early days. We’d often paint the same thing and it was fun to see my take and his take on the same subject. If I hadn’t also started this very blog at the same time, I’m not sure if I’d still be painting daily. Thanks to all of you, I was encouraged to pursue my new relationship, and watercolor and I are still a happy couple. For the record, the same goes for Philippe and I as well. And when you find something in life that makes your heart do backflips then I think it’s always important to follow that feeling. Relationships of all kinds take a bit of work to make happen, but it’s always worth the effort in the end. So, I have always made a little time each day for watercolor. Most days, I wish we had more time to play together, but even a little of something wonderful is better than nothing at all.

And since I know I’m not alone in my love of watercolor, I founded World Watercolor Month so we could all celebrate together! Also, I have another little extra giveaway for you! This one is for a 5×7 watercolour paper sample and cad-free dot cards from Winsor & Newton. It’s only open to residents of US/Canada, but not to worry as we have a lovely international giveaway going to win these paints (Click here to enter that now, if you haven’t yet!). If you are in US/Canada and would like a free sample, I have 25 to give away! Just add the phrase “I want cad-free colors!” to your comment below to let me know you’d like one. To make sure you get one, please, please remember to double-check this post tomorrow evening as I’ll have responded to let you know if you’ve won (and will need you to send me your contact info, of course!). I have quite a few, so many of you will get this one! To this very day, I’m still thrilled each time I open my sketchbook to make a little something in watercolor. Excited that I once again get to experience that wonderful feeling of falling in love!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in