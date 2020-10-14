For our prompt of “Fall” today, I thought about the season and falling into a fresh pile of autumn leaves. So, we have a quick little sketch of a little dog doing just that. As a kid, I used to love jumping into a pile of leaves, but I’ve lived in the city as an adult and haven’t had a yard. The good part is that I no longer have to rake, but I do miss seeing those colorful piles of fall leaves in the grass. There are houses on my walk where I still get to view them, and truly, I have to hold myself back from running over and jumping into the leaves. This would likely not be a huge hit with my neighbors. It’s not quite as cute as a kid doing it, particularly when it’s not your own child, and instead, a middle aged man simply trying to relive his youth. So, I just enjoy the lovely childhood memories of that magical time instead.



One thing that hasn’t changed is my general exuberance and excitement for the change in seasons. Though I do enjoy some seasons more than others, I just love watching nature change throughout the year. And, I don’t might the chill of autumn, but I do have to admit that I like that it’s been a touch warmer here than usual so far this year. Where I live, it’s usually really hot or really cold the majority of the year, so any temperature that’s on the mild side is a lovely thing indeed. It’s been a long while since we’ve had a super cold winter, so I’m worried that this year might be the next one. I adore seeing snow, but only for a few days and then I’m ready for it to hurry up and melt again. This year, of course, we’re still in the throws of a pandemic, so some traditions have already been canceled. But, we’re determined to make sure we do as many of them as possible.

Sometime in the next week or so, Philippe is going to carve his annual Halloween pumpkin for the season. It’s a wonderful new tradition for him as he had never carved one until coming here. I love seeing what he comes up with and then I’ll usually sketch it for a pumpkin prompt during this month, but the prompt is coming up quickly so I’ll have to see if I can get him to carve one this weekend. He confirmed he would still do it, but said all of the pumpkins he saw at Costco were huge, like most things in that store. I told him he should just carve a really big one this year and he sort of grimaced. I guess his new tradition is only fun in small doses. I, for one, also really enjoy the roasted pumpkin seeds that we’ll have as soon as he’s finished. There are just so many beautiful things that I love about falling into autumn.

