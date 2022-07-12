Family Outing

For Day 12 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Travel,” I made a sketch of a dog taking its little one out for a spin on a scooter. I saw a vintage advertisement from the 50’s recently and was inspired to created my own little version. Of course, in that one there was simply a woman on a scooter, also not wearing a helmet, wearing incredibly short shorts and smiling like a lunatic. It was definitely not like something you’d see today, but it really did make me wish that I owned a scooter. She seemed to be having so much fun. Not that I would take my own puppy out on a scooter. His curiosity would cause him to leap at anything and everything that he saw, including passing bugs, so he would have to be tied down to it like a Christmas tree. I’m quite sure this would garner looks of disapproval and I’m not entirely certain that he’d find it enjoyable. So, when it comes to our little family trips, we just use a car instead.

From the time Elliott was a puppy, we’ve taken him with us in the car whenever possible. We wanted to make sure that he was used to traveling around with his dads so he was calm when heading to the vet or other places that we needed to take him. Even a short trip, however, is simply too long. Within five minutes, we’ll begin to hear a little high-pitched whimper that I’m sure means, “Are we there yet? Seriously, are we there yet?” He does enjoy watching things pass by outside the window, but loses interest quickly in even that and wants to gnaw on something. We keep a couple of toys and rubber bones on hand for that purpose, but they have to be changed on a rotation or he gets completely bored again. I was rather the same as a kid. I didn’t want to chew things up, but I did get very impatient when we were heading somewhere. I didn’t particularly love being in a car for very long, so I suppose he’s just the same way.

Today, I’m very much the same. I do love going to new places and getting away for awhile, but I don’t like being in a car for more than 30 minutes at a time. This makes me me a terrible road trip companion as I’ll try to request stops whenever possible. Philippe is pretty much the same way so our road trips are terribly short. When we travel to our friend’s house in the country, it’s only 40 minutes door to door. Elliott and I both lose our mind a bit in that last 10 minutes. But, it is fun to take little trips together, even if our combined attention spans aren’t even long enough to watch a Disney movie in one sitting. Still, going to a new place is something I always love, and even if we’re not going some place super far away, I still enjoy our family outings.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in